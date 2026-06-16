US President Donald Trump, at the G7 summit in France, pushed for a peace deal to end the Russia-Ukraine war. After a 'very good' meeting with Zelenskyy and G7 leaders, Trump committed to doing everything in his power to broker a resolution.

Asserting that Moscow needs to negotiate an end to the ongoing hostilities, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday advocated for a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. The American leader committed to doing everything within his power to halt the conflict following what he described as a "very good" meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Group of Seven (G7) leaders at the ongoing summit in France.

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Trump arrived at the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains with a new, early agreement to end the conflict with Iran. The US leader used this diplomatic success to show that he is now focusing his attention on ending the war in Ukraine. The US President highly praised his joint deliberations with Zelenskyy and other G7 heads of state during a closed-door session on Tuesday, adding that he would meet bilaterally with the Ukrainian leader later.

Reaffirming his personal commitment to brokering a diplomatic resolution to the crisis, Trump stated, "I'm gonna do whatever I can," while simultaneously emphasising that Russia should strike a deal. The diplomatic push is aimed at securing enhanced international backing to bolster Ukraine's leverage in potential future negotiations with Moscow.

Ukraine and European Allies on Diplomatic Path

Detailing the primary objectives of the high-level engagement, Zelenskyy posted on X after the meeting, "The key focus is to strengthen air defence for Ukraine and advance diplomacy, to make Russia end its war," before concluding that "Peace is needed."

Echoing the optimism regarding Kyiv's defensive resilience and noting a shift in the conflict's dynamics, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen posted on X, "The tide is turning for Ukraine. The situation in 2026 is very different from 2025. Ukraine is bravely holding the frontline." She further observed that the strain on Moscow's military campaign is becoming increasingly visible, adding, "Russia's fatigue is openly showing. That's the time to double down on our support."

As part of his broader diplomatic strategy, Zelenskyy is actively seeking to build fresh momentum and secure a more pronounced role for European allies. Highlighting his readiness for direct engagement, the Ukrainian leader stated on Monday that he had offered to meet Putin at the G7 summit. However, the Russian President has consistently rejected the proposition of direct discussions with Zelenskyy unless such talks are convened in Moscow. (ANI)