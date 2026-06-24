South Korean FM Cho Hyun highlighted significant momentum in relations with India after a three-hour meeting with EAM S Jaishankar. They reviewed progress in trade and investment following President Lee's April visit and discussed business support.

Following his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, South Korean Foreign Affairs Minister Cho Hyun on Wednesday emphasised the significant momentum currently driving relations between South Korea and India.

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'Significant Momentum' in Bilateral Relations

Reflecting on a three-hour engagement with Jaishankar, Cho highlighted the tangible progress made since the state visit of South Korean President Lee Jae-myung to India this past April. "Today, I held an extended meeting with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar), India's External Affairs Minister, lasting about three hours and continuing through lunch. President Lee Jae-myung's state visit to India in April last year provided the momentum to elevate Korea-India relations to a new level. Minister Jaishankar and I assessed the swift progress on follow-up measures in areas such as trade, investment, and finance, as agreed during last April's summit, and discussed ways to advance them further," he wrote on X.

He further affirmed that the focal point of the current bilateral agenda is the improved support for business interests in both nations. Minister Cho expressed appreciation for the Indian government's proactive approach, noting that "this week, the Prime Minister's Office of India is hosting 'Korea Week', delivering on PM Modi's promise to directly address challenges faced by Korean businesses in India". In a reciprocal gesture, Minister Cho confirmed that South Korea "will soon host a similar dialogue for Indian companies in Korea".

The ministers also utilised the extended session to address broader geopolitical and economic concerns amid the tensions in West Asia. "Over the subsequent lunch, Minister Jaishankar and I engaged in an in-depth discussion on the rapidly changing global situation. Our two countries also agreed to maintain close communication in responding to the economic ripple effects stemming from changes in the Middle East situation," he wrote.

The two leaders are set to continue their diplomatic dialogue at the Jeju Forum on Thursday. Looking ahead to that session, Minister Cho expressed his anticipation, stating, "Minister Jaishankar and I are scheduled to meet again tomorrow at the Jeju Forum. I look forward to his sharp perspective and profound insights on bilateral relations and the international landscape shining through once more."

https://x.com/FMChoHyun/status/2069673989883003334

Jaishankar's Visit Reinforces Strategic Partnership

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in South Korea on Wednesday (local time) for a high-level two-day visit, reaffirming the ties between the two nations. Upon his arrival in Seoul, Jaishankar met with his South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun and held key discussions over cooperation between the two countries across various sectors and opportunities to expand the bilateral ties.

Jaishankar expressed elation over his meeting with Foreign Minister Hyun, with both sides continuing the discussions done during South Korean President Lee Jae-myung's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to India earlier in April, where they agreed on the Joint Strategic Vision for implementing and adding further content to the India-ROK Special Strategic Partnership in the next five years (2026-2030).

Shared Heritage and Future Festivals

Welcoming South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on his maiden state visit to India in April, PM Modi in a joint press statement after bilateral talks, announced that in collaboration with President Lee, they will launch the India-Korea Friendship Festival in 2028 to celebrate their "shared heritage."

Prime Minister said, "India and Korea share a relationship that goes back thousands of years. The story of Princess Suriratna of Ayodhya and King Kim Suro of Korea is part of our shared heritage. Today, K-pop and K-dramas are very popular in India. President Lee is also a fan of Indian cinema. We will launch the India-Korea Friendship Festival in 2028."(ANI)