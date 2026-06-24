A bizarre recruitment drive by a wildlife zoo in central China has taken social media by storm after it advertised a unique position; dressing up as a black bear and entertaining visitors for an annual salary of 100,000 yuan (approximately US$15,000).

A bizarre recruitment drive by a wildlife zoo in central China has taken social media by storm after it advertised a unique position; dressing up as a black bear and entertaining visitors for an annual salary of 100,000 yuan (approximately US$15,000). The unusual job opening was announced by Luohe Wildlife Zoo in Luohe city, Henan province, on June 13. According to Jiupai News, the zoo invited applicants to step into black bear costumes, wander around the premises, and interact with guests in a playful and engaging manner.

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While the advertisement described the costumes as “soft,” it did not specify whether they include cooling features such as fans or ventilation systems - an omission that quickly caught the attention of online users, especially given Henan’s scorching summer temperatures.

The zoo placed no gender restrictions on applicants. However, candidates must be at least 18 years old and physically fit enough to handle the demands of the role. Successful hires are expected to work six-hour shifts and receive four days off each month.

Quirky 'Bear Performer' But There's A Catch

The position comes with a quirky set of rules. Bear performers are forbidden from speaking while interacting with visitors and may only communicate through purring sounds, except during emergencies or when assistance is required. They are also expected to accept snacks and refreshments offered by tourists.

Describing the role as one of the most relaxed jobs available, the zoo’s advertisement stated: “It’s the freest position in our zone. If you’re tired, you can just lie down and daydream. If you’re feeling energetic, you can jump, dance, climb trees, or even catch fish. Do whatever feels comfortable.”

The zoo further highlighted that the job is ideal for both extroverts and introverts because verbal communication is not required.

“You can act in the most nonsensical ways. The more bizarre, the more popular you’ll be,” the ad emphasised.

The unconventional opportunity quickly captured public attention. Zoo officials revealed that all available positions were filled within just a few days, attracting more than 100 applicants. However, the exact number of recruits was not disclosed.

A spokesperson for the zoo told New Weekly that the role could prove even more lucrative for candidates who achieve online fame through their performances.

“This could represent a unique job opportunity for young people and help our zoo explore new avenues for revenue,” said the unnamed spokesperson.

Backed by local government investment, the zoo officially opened earlier this May and appears to have struck social media gold with its unconventional marketing strategy.

The story has triggered widespread amusement and debate across Chinese social media platforms. While many users praised the creativity behind the concept, others questioned the practical challenges of spending hours inside a bear costume.