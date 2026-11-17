President Trump visited Manila for the US-ASEAN summit, promoting US leadership in AI, energy, and defense. He signed trade deals and pledged unwavering support to regional allies, emphasizing strong economic and security ties with the bloc.

Trump Pitches US Leadership In AI And Energy To Southeast Asian Leaders

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday pitched American leadership in artificial "superintelligence," record energy exports, and expanded defence production to Southeast Asian leaders during a special US-ASEAN summit and dinner in Manila, declaring that Washington stands behind its regional allies "100 per cent." Addressing heads of state following the closing ceremonies of the 49th ASEAN Summit, Trump hailed the Indo-Pacific as "one of the world's most vibrant and productive regions" and urged regional partners to ramp up cooperation on critical minerals, rare earths, and magnets alongside major new trade and energy deals.

"The United States is a Pacific nation in the true sense, and we have been engaged in trade and commerce and diplomacy across Southeast Asia for hundreds of years," Trump said. "I'm here today because America is deeply committed to the success, sovereignty, and prosperity of our many friends and partners, many of whom are at this table right now, but partners in this region, and we always will be—with you always."

Highligting economic momentum across the bloc, Trump announced that he had signed a new trade agreement with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul moments before the dinner, adding to recent trade deals with Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, and South Korea. He also touted "$22.2 trillion being invested in the United States" since he took office and pointed to a newly approved liquefied natural gas pipeline in Alask, backed by South Korean investment, to supply affordable energy across the Pacific.

On emerging technologies and supply chains, the US President called on Southeast Asian nations to prioritise rare earths and magnet production while touting American dominance in next-generation AI. "The United States is also leading the world in superintelligence, SI, and we have the world's most powerful SI ecosystem," Trump said, predicting the technology would surpass the Industrial Revolution in economic impact and medical breakthroughs.

Turning to regional security, Trump pointed to the "Kuala Lumpur Peace Accord" he helped broker last year between Cambodia and Thailand, crediting the ceasefire with saving "thousands and thousands of lives" and enabling displaced civilians to return home. He also highlighted expanded joint special forces training with Indonesia, deeper defence cooperation with the Philippines, and plans by US defence manufacturers to build more than 22 new plants for Patriots, THAAD systems, and Tomahawks.

Earlier in the evening, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. welcomed Trump to Manila on behalf of ASEAN, announcing that joint teams from the regional bloc and Washington had finalised and adopted the Principles to Tackle Online Scams, alongside a Statement on 10 Public-Private Partnership Principles on Tackling Online Scams and a Comprehensive Work Plan.