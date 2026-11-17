PM Narendra Modi met Thai counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul in Manila to bolster strategic ties in trade, defense, and digital tech. Modi also addressed the 21st East Asia Summit, proposing initiatives for maritime safety and cyber security.

Modi and Thai PM Review Strategic Ties During Manila Summit Talks

Manila [Philippines], November 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Thai counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul on Tuesday reviewed the bilateral ties and explored avenues to expand cooperation across trade, defence, connectivity, and digital technologies during high-level talks on the sidelines of the 23rd India-ASEAN Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit in Manila. The talks gave both leaders an opportunity to take stock of the progress made since bilateral relations were elevated to a Strategic Partnership during PM Modi's visit to Thailand in April 2025.

"The two leaders discussed ways to further deepen cooperation across key sectors, including trade and investment, defence and security, connectivity, digital technologies and fintech, culture, tourism and people-to-people ties," the MEA said. Beyond bilateral initiatives, PM Modi and Prime Minister Charnvirakul emphasised closer coordination across multilateral regional groupings, including BIMSTEC, the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), the Mekong-Ganga Cooperation, and the broader ASEAN-led architecture. Both leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual importance and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the partnership.

Highlighting the foundational strength of New Delhi's outreach to Bangkok, the MEA noted that "India and Thailand share a time-tested friendship rooted in their shared civilizational and cultural heritage, people-to-people ties and mutual trust". "Thailand is an important partner within the framework of India's Act East Policy and our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN," the MEA added.

Highlighting the meeting with his Thai counterpart, PM Modi shed light on the shared history between the two countries and conveyed his best wishes for Charnvirakul's tenure. "Delighted to meet Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul of Thailand on the sidelines of the ASEAN-related summits in Manila. Personally congratulated him on assuming office and conveyed my best wishes. India and Thailand are maritime neighbours, bound by centuries of shared history, culture and spiritual traditions. We discussed ways to add fresh momentum to our Strategic Partnership in sectors like: Trade. Defence and security. Connectivity. Culture," PM Modi wrote on X.

Additionally, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also reflected on PM Modi's meeting with the Thailand PM and highlighted the key points of discussion between the two leaders. "PM @narendramodi met PM Anutin Charnvirakul of Thailand on the sidelines of the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and 21st East Asia Summit in Manila. The leaders reviewed the India-Thailand Strategic Partnership and discussed cooperation in trade and investment, defence and security, connectivity, digital technologies, culture, tourism, and people to people ties. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. Thailand is a key partner in India’s Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision," Jaiswal wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 21st East Asia Summit (EAS) in Manila, calling for a "free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific" and urging member nations to contribute toward bringing peace, stability, and predictability to the global arena. The Prime Minister underscored that in an "era of crisis and conflicts," dialogue, mutual respect, and cooperation are vital to support all efforts for peace. Highlighting the broader economic fallout of geopolitical tensions, PM Modi pointed to the severe impact of global crises on "food, fuel and fertiliser security the world over". He also reiterated New Delhi's diplomatic stance on major global flashpoints, stating that India "supports all efforts directed at peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia". To strengthen cooperation across the EAS platform, PM Modi unveiled four concrete proposals. He announced a Seafarers’ Safety Initiative to boost joint training and emergency response, alongside an EAS Cyber Crime Conference at the National Forensic Sciences University to counter cross-border threats such as online fraud and cybercrimes. Concluding his remarks, Prime Minister Modi congratulated Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on successfully organising the summit. (ANI)