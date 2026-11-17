PM Modi met Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the ASEAN Summit in Manila, discussing enhanced cooperation in defence, technology, space, and fintech to strengthen the India-Philippines Strategic Partnership and regional engagement.

PM Modi Holds Strategic Bilateral Meetings at ASEAN Summit in Manila

Manila [Philippines], November 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Manila and congratulated the Philippines on its successful chairship of ASEAN this year. In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation across priority areas, including technology and innovation, defence and maritime cooperation, space, railway development and fintech.

"The leaders discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation in priority areas, including technology & innovation, defence & maritime cooperation, space, railway development and fintech, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening the India-Philippines Strategic Partnership and advancing India-ASEAN engagement," Jaiswal said in the post.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), PM Modi also appreciated the Philippines' role as the country coordinator for India in ASEAN since 2024 and its continued support in strengthening ASEAN-India relations. The two leaders also recalled their recent meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi in September 2026.

The meeting comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday also held key bilateral talks with his Thai and Singaporean counterparts, Anutin Charnvirakul and Lawrence Wong, on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India Summit and East Asia Summit in Manila.