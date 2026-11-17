PM Narendra Modi met Singapore PM Lawrence Wong in Manila to review their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Discussions focused on key economic sectors and India pledged full support for Singapore's upcoming ASEAN Chairship.

PM Modi Meets Singapore PM Wong to Strengthen Strategic Partnership

Manila [Philippines], November 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 23rd India-ASEAN Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit in Manila, reviewing bilateral ties and assuring New Delhi's full backing for Singapore's upcoming Chairship of ASEAN. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the two leaders took stock of progress under the Roadmap for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which was adopted during Prime Minister Wong’s official visit to India in September 2025.

"The leaders reviewed progress under the Roadmap for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, adopted during Prime Minister Wong’s Official Visit to India in September 2025, and discussed the way forward across the eight priority areas including economic cooperation, skills development, digitalisation, sustainability, connectivity, healthcare and medicine, defence and security cooperation, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges," the statement said.

During the talks, PM Modi and Prime Minister Wong also exchanged views on key regional and global developments. Highlighting multilateral coordination within the bloc, the Prime Minister extended New Delhi's support as Singapore prepares to take the helm of the Southeast Asian grouping. "The Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes for Singapore's upcoming Chairship of ASEAN," the MEA noted, adding that "he assured Prime Minister Wong of India's full support for its success".

Highlighting his meeting with the Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, PM Modi hailed Singapore as a valued partners of India and expressed hopes for further strengthening of the bilateral ties between the two nations. He wrote in a post on X, "Had a productive meeting with Singapore PM Lawrence Wong. We discussed ways to further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, particularly in: Investment. Infrastructure. Innovation. Semiconductors. Advanced manufacturing. Singapore is a valued partner of India and we look forward to deepening our cooperation in the times to come."

Subsequently, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also reflected on the "warm meeting" between the two leaders and extended India's best wishes to Singapore for the upcoming ASEAN chairship. "A warm and productive meeting in Manila! PM @narendramodi met PM @LawrenceWongST of Singapore on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India Summit and East Asia Summit, today. The leaders reviewed the implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and exchanged views on regional and global developments. PM Modi conveyed his best wishes for Singapore’s upcoming ASEAN Chairship and assured India’s full support," he wrote on X.

Hosted by the Philippines as ASEAN Chair for 2026, the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit offered a strategic forum for leaders to review progress in implementing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including the ASEAN-India Plan of Action for 2026-2030, and map out future avenues of collaboration. The two sides are also observing 2026 as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation, ahead of commemorating 35 years of Dialogue Relations and five years of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2027. Later in the day, PM Modi is scheduled to participate in the 21st East Asia Summit (EAS) to exchange views with regional and global counterparts on pressing strategic issues of mutual concern.