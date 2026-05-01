Donald Trump has nominated Dr. Nicole B. Saphier to be the next US Surgeon General, withdrawing his previous pick, Casey Means. Trump praised Saphier as a 'STAR physician' and great communicator who will 'Make America Healthy Again'.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) announced that he is nominating Dr. Nicole B. Saphier to serve as the next Surgeon General of the United States, while simultaneously withdrawing his earlier nominee, Casey Means.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump described Saphier as "a STAR physician" and praised her work in cancer care and public health communication. "I am pleased to announce that I am nominating Dr Nicole B Saphier to be the next Surgeon General of the United States of America," Trump said. He added, "Nicole is an incredible communicator who makes complicated health issues more easily understood by all Americans. Dr Nicole Saphier will do great things for our Country, and help 'Make America Healthy Again'."

Previous Nominee Withdrawn Amid Concerns

The nomination comes after the White House withdrew the earlier nomination of Casey Means, whose confirmation had stalled amid bipartisan concerns in the Senate.

According to Politico, Means' nomination had been under scrutiny for more than two months, with Republican senators raising concerns over her positions on vaccines, psychedelics, and abortion medications. Senators Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, and Thom Tillis reportedly expressed reservations following her Senate testimony, while Senate HELP Committee Chair Bill Cassidy declined to signal support. Politico reported that Cassidy had mentioned Means "did not have the votes on the committee to pass," adding that "the White House has known for a while she didn't have the votes to pass."

Means was originally selected for the role after being recommended by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., with whom she has close ties. Her brother, Calley Means, serves as a senior White House adviser. According to Politico, Means, a Stanford Medical School graduate, dropped out of her surgical residency program in 2018, saying she felt disillusioned by the country's medical system. She climbed the ranks of the MAHA movement largely through social media, amassing more than 845,000 Instagram followers. She doesn't hold an active medical license.

Meanwhile, Trump's new nominee, Dr Saphier, now awaits Senate consideration as the administration seeks to move forward with its latest choice for the nation's top public health official. (ANI)