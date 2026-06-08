EU Ambassador Herve Delphin leads a high-level delegation to Assam to boost economic ties with Northeast India. The two-day visit focuses on collaboration in renewable energy, semiconductors, healthcare, and agri-food processing.

European Union's Ambassador to India, Herve Delphin, on Monday lauded Assam and expressed optimism as he arrived in Guwahati, accompanied by a high-level EU delegation for a two-day visit aimed at deepening the economic cooperation between the EU and Northeast states. Delphin said that it was his third visit to Assam. "As the slogan says-- Gateway to Goodness. I really like this place. I look forward to the meetings we are going to have with the CM," the EU ambassador to India told ANI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

EU 'Team Europe' Delegation Vists Assam

A high-level "Team Europe" delegation of the European Union (EU) is visiting Guwahati, Assam, on June 8-9 to advance collaboration opportunities of the European Union with Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura--a press statement by the EU said on Sunday.

It noted that the visit will focus on value chains across sectors where Europe and Assam and the region as a whole share strong synergies, including renewable and green energy, sustainable urban infrastructure, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, semiconductors and electronics manufacturing, tea and agri-food processing, flavours and fragrances, and AYUSH.

"The EU delegation will comprise of Ambassadors and senior representatives from EU Member States, including Herve Delphin, Ambassador of the European Union to India and Bhutan, alongside European business representatives", it added.

Bilateral Meetings and Business Opportunities

As per the statement, the European Ambassadors are scheduled to engage in a bilateral meeting with Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, while a business delegation led by the Federation of European Businesses in India (FEBI) will also hold discussions with State officials to identify trade and investment opportunities.

Focus on 'Blue Valleys' and Sustainable Value Chains

The statement noted that the delegation will participate in the "Blue Valleys: Building ecosystems and value chains between India and Europe" workshop on Tuesday, organised by the Government of Assam, which will bring together European and Indian businesses to explore partnerships in sustainable value chains, industries and innovation.

The visit will also see the launch of Assam's first Blue Valley Cluster, a new industrial hub focused on fragrances, flavours, AYUSH, and food processing. This 4P (public-private-people-partnership) cluster will seek to connect Europe, North-East India, and Bhutan, promoting innovation, research, sustainable manufacturing, and business collaborations.

This pilot project, led by the Assam government, is aligned with the Blue Valleys initiative, which was introduced at the 2026 EU-India Summit, it added.

Spotlight on High-Tech Manufacturing

In addition to meetings and the Blue Valleys event, the delegation will visit Tata Electronics' new semiconductor plant, showcasing Assam's growing role in high-tech manufacturing, the statement said.

It highlighted how the visit will give European investors a closer look at Assam's business environment, infrastructure, and industry potential.