The White House said President Trump "would not recommend" appointing a special prosecutor in the Jeffrey Epstein case but urged the DOJ to release any credible new evidence if found. He also criticised Democrats for politicising the issue.

Washington DC: Amid pressure from some of his supporters, US President Donald Trump "would not recommend" appointing a special prosecutor to investigate the Jeffrey Epstein case, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Thursday (local time).

In a weekly White House Press briefing, Leavitt said that Trump asked US Attorney General Pam Bondi to release any further evidences on the Epstein files if she finds any.

White House Defends Trump’s Stance on Epstein Files

"The president would not recommend a special prosecutor in the Epstein case. That's how he feels. And as for his discussions with the attorney general, I'm not sure," Leavitt said.

"The president has said if the attorney general and the department of justice and the FBI have any more credible evidence in regards to Jeffrey Epstein's crimes, they should put that forward. He has called on them to do that. I don't think so [that Bondi would have to run the evidences through]. He [Trump] said if she has any more credible evidence she should release it," she added.

Trump Slams Democrats’ Position as a 'Hoax'

Leavitt said that Trump called the position democrats have taken on the Epstein case a 'hoax'.

"The president is referring to the fact that Democrats have now seized on this as if they ever wanted transparency when it comes to Jeffrey Epstein, which is an asinine suggestion for any Democrat to make. The Democrats had control of this building, the White House for four years, and they didn't do a dang thing when it come came to transparency in regards to Jeffrey Epstein and his heinous crimes. It was this president who directed the Department of Justice and the attorney general to do an exhaustive review of all files related to Jeffrey Epstein, which they did. The attorney general and the FBI led by Pam Bondi, Dan Bonino, Kash Patel, these are great patriots, some of the most trusted voices in the Republican party movement," she said.

Trump Praises DOJ Officials for Epstein Probe

Leavitt critiqued the positions taken by the Democrats on this case, adding that Trump asked for these files to be released, not the Democrats while they were in power.

"It's part of the reason the president appointed him, appointed them to these high law enforcement positions. and they spent many months going through all of the files related to Jeffrey Epstein and they concluded what they found in that memo which they drafted and they released. And so the president has been transparent. He has followed through on his promises to the American people. But he doesn't like to see Democrats and the mainstream media covering this like it's the biggest story that the American people care about," she said.

Firing of Prosecutor Maurene Comey Was DOJ Decision

The White House told reporters on Thursday that the decision to fire federal prosecutor Maurene Comey on Wednesday was made by the Department of Justice.

"This was a decision that was made by the Department of Justice," Leavitt said, referring additional questions to the attorney general's office.

Comey, the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, worked in the Southern District of New York and served as a prosecutor in the case against accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and more recently against Sean "Diddy" Combs, as per CNN.