An albino buffalo in Bangladesh, which became a viral sensation for its resemblance to Donald Trump, has been spared from an Eid sacrifice. The animal has been moved to the Dhaka Zoo for long-term preservation and conservation purposes.

The albino buffalo that captured the world's attention with its uncanny resemblance to US President Donald Trump has officially swapped the farm for the enclosure. The animal, which became a global internet phenomenon due to its distinctive blonde-like tuft of hair and facial features, has been transferred to the Dhaka Zoo for long-term preservation.

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The famous albino "Trump" buffalo in Bangladesh did not go to a slaughterhouse; instead, it was spared from the Eid al-Adha sacrifice.

Buffalo at Zoo for Conservation, Not Display

Rafiqul Islam Talukder, Director of Dhaka Zoo, told ANI over the phone that the buffalo was sent to the zoo for conservation purposes and not for public display. "The albino buffalo has recently been transferred to us at the Dhaka Zoo for preservation. We have kept it at the Dhaka Zoo for conservation purposes, not for public display. However, since it is kept in an open area, people can still view it from a distance," Talukder said.

Journey to Fame and Near-Sacrifice

The special breed buffalo was brought to a farm in Narayanganj, near Dhaka, at a farm called Rabeya Agro Farm, about eight months ago, where it was raised. However, about two months ago, it was sold to a businessman in Old Dhaka, in the Jinjira area, who purchased it for sacrifice during Eid al-Adha.

While the buffalo was at Rabeya Agro Farm, its photo and video went viral due to its hairstyle being similar to that of Trump and its facial features also showing some striking resemblance. Due to this, it went viral, and the incident gained traction in local media across Bangladesh as well as in major international media, sparking a wave of social media sensationalisation.

Government Intervention Spares Buffalo

A day before Eid, Bangladesh Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed informed the media that since the buffalo was a special breed, it would be preserved and not sacrificed. Following this, the buffalo was transferred to the local Keraniganj Model Police Station.

From there, it was moved to the Dhaka Zoo last night under police supervision.

Under Quarantine at Dhaka Zoo

According to Dhaka Zoo rules, any animal brought in must remain in quarantine for at least two weeks, and for that reason, no visitors are allowed near it. (ANI)