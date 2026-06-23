President Donald Trump signed two executive orders launching a national strategy to secure US leadership in quantum technology. The orders aim to build a quantum computer and transition federal agencies to quantum cryptography by 2031.

US President Donald Trump on Monday signed two executive orders launching a comprehensive national strategy to secure American leadership in quantum technology. The dual directives aim to accelerate domestic innovation in quantum computing while fortifying federal cybersecurity against future threats.

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Two-Pronged Quantum Strategy

Speaking at the White House while preparing to sign the orders, President Trump said, "The first Executive Order launches a national effort to produce a Quantum Computer capable of performing important scientific calculations, and to develop quantum-enabled sensors and networks in the next 5 years... the second order I'm signing directs federal agencies to transition to what is called Quantum cryptography for their computer systems by 2031 and to lead the way for the wider adoption of these extremely strong security standards."

Order 1: Accelerating Innovation and Development

According to the White House, the first executive order initiates a national effort to build a quantum computer capable of performing complex scientific calculations. This order mandates that the Assistant to the President for Science and Technology coordinate across the Departments of Energy, War, Commerce, and the intelligence community to assess necessary resources and develop technical specifications for the system.

The order also directs the Secretaries of Commerce, War, and Energy, along with the NASA Administrator, to deploy quantum-enabled sensors and networks within the next five years. These technologies are expected to provide transformational capabilities in fields such as manufacturing, drug discovery, agriculture, and energy.

To support these goals, the administration is prioritising the development of an American quantum workforce through the creation of National Quantum Workforce Development Institutes, expanded apprenticeships, and specialised credentialing programs.

Order 2: Fortifying National Cybersecurity

The second executive order addresses the long-term security implications of the quantum era. It mandates that federal agencies transition their computer systems to quantum cryptography standards by 2031. This initiative is designed to ensure the US remains ahead of adversarial nations that seek to use quantum technology to undermine American economic and national security.

Oversight and Historical Context

To oversee these efforts, the President has ordered the reconstitution of the National Quantum Initiative Advisory Committee and the expansion of the Quantum Counterintelligence Protection Team.

The White House noted that these actions build upon a history of legislative and executive support for the sector, beginning with the National Quantum Initiative Act signed into law by President Trump in 2018. The administration has since doubled the federal research and development budget for quantum, investing $625 million in national research institutes.

These latest measures follow other recent administration initiatives, including the January 2025 establishment of the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology and the November 2025 launch of the "Genesis Mission," which utilises artificial intelligence to accelerate scientific research.

"The Order ensures that the United States enters this new era of quantum innovation with ambitious national goals, a strong domestic workforce, and trusted supply chains in coordination with our international allies and partners," the White House stated.