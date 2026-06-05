US President Donald Trump said killing US troops is a 'good reason' to restart the Iran war. He also slammed the House for a 'meaningless vote' to limit his war powers, calling the four Republicans who voted against him 'GRANDSTANDERS'.

'Good Reason' to Restart War, Says Trump

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that any killing of US troops by Iran would be a "good reason" to restart war. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said, "If they killed US Troops, it would be a good reason to do so...There is no navy, no air force, we have wiped out their leadership.Then you read in the fake news that they are doing really well in the war, this is unbelievable. They have 159 ships and all of them lie at the bottom of the ocean. We have taken pictures of them down there."

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Trump Bashes House Vote to Limit War Powers

US President Donald Trump on Thursday slammed the House of Representatives for a "meaningless vote" designed to force him to end the Iran war and also bashed the four Republican lawmakers for supporting such an "unpatriotic thing."

On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives voted to halt Trump from taking further military action against Iran. Four Republicans also joined Democrats to vote against Trump to support the resolution, which was passed by 215 votes to 208, and now heads to the Senate.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said that those who voted against him would rather see the country "fail" than give him another victory. He said, "Yesterday, in a meaningless vote, the House voted, 4 bad Republicans and all of the Dumocrats, to limit my War Powers, right in the middle of my final negotiations to end the War with the Islamic Republic of Iran. Who would do such an unpatriotic thing. They know where the negotiations stand. The Democrats are fueled by Trump Derangement Syndrome. They would rather have our Country fail than give me another, of many, victories. The four Republicans, that's a whole other story - They're GRANDSTANDERS! They should be ashamed of themselves. MAGA!!! President DJT."

The vote marks the first successful congressional challenge to Trump since the US and Israel jointly launched military strikes against Iran three months ago on February 28. However, the measure, will ultimately face a presidential veto. (ANI)