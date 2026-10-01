US President Donald Trump called Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar a hero after he was stabbed by his co-pilot on flydubai flight FZ1073. Trump spoke with Israeli PM Netanyahu about the attack, which was thwarted by the pilot and passengers.

Trump on Mid-Air Attack: 'Pilot was a Hero'

US President Donald Trump said he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the mid-air attack aboard flydubai flight FZ1073, in which the Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar was stabbed by his co-pilot who allegedly attempted to crash the plane.

Addressing the media about the incident, Trump said that he spoke with Netanyahu regarding the harrowing mid-air attack and described the attacker as "perhaps a terrorist or perhaps a whack job," calling Captain a hero.

Trump said, "I spoke to Benjamin Netanyahu about this incident. It seems as though the co-pilot was perhaps a terrorist or perhaps a whack job, and he stabbed the pilot. The pilot was in very bad shape. But in a way, he was a hero to open the door." Trump also praised the passenger’s “amazing” intervention to subdue the attacker.

Appreciating the Israelite who intervened, Trump said that “an Israeli plumber with virtually no flying experience sprang into action” as the aircraft was plunging toward the ground," Fox News reported. Trump stated that the passenger heard screams, rushed forward to the flight deck, and ripped the alleged attacker out of the pilot's seat, as per Fox News.

Passenger Praised by Netanyahu as 'True Hero'

Flydubai passenger Yaniv Hayoun met Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and recounted his attempt to enter the cockpit. He said he and other passengers intervened to stop the alleged attacker, describing how he put the man in a chokehold, pulled him out of the cockpit, and then returned to take control of the aircraft, CNN reported.

Netanyahu hailed the passenger as a "true hero",and in a post on X wrote, "Yoniv, you're a true hero. We're a nation of lions!" יניב, אתה גיבור אמיתי. אנחנו עם של אריות! pic.twitter.com/55AgmAvzIG — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) September 30, 2026

International Praise for Extraordinary Courage

The flight plunged thousands of feet before crew members and passengers intervened, after which the aircraft landed safely in Saudi Arabia, Fox News reported. The motive behind the attack remains under active investigation by authorities.

The bravery displayed by Captain Machchhar and the passengers has drawn widespread admiration from Indian and Israeli diplomatic missions, as well as the global aviation community.

Hailing the pilot, Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs hailed Captain Machchhar as a hero and said that the Captain fought back after being stabbed in the cockpit and despite severe injuries, managed to unlock the cockpit door. In a post on X, "This man is a hero. Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian captain of flydubai Flight 1073, fought back after being stabbed in the cockpit. Despite being severely injured, he managed to unlock the cockpit door - allowing Israeli passengers and the Emirati crew to intervene and save all the passengers. Together, their extraordinary courage saved 174 lives. Indian. Israeli. Emirati. Different nationalities. One extraordinary act of courage. We wish Captain Machchhar a full and speedy recovery." This man is a hero. Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian captain of flydubai Flight 1073, fought back after being stabbed in the cockpit. Despite being severely injured, he managed to unlock the cockpit door - allowing Israeli passengers and the Emirati crew to intervene and save… pic.twitter.com/x4W3mtQkag — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) September 30, 2026

Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, also expressed solidarity and commended the joint resolve shown on board the aircraft. "Together with Israeli, Indian and UAE nations I pray for the life of Captain Smit Machchhar, the experienced and gifted hero Indian pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073. His courage & the courage of other Israeli & Emirati passengers & crew members saved the lives of 180 souls. United against terrorism!" Azar posted on X. Together with 🇮🇱&🇮🇳&🇦🇪 nations I pray for the life of Captain Smit Machchhar, the experienced and gifted hero Indian pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073. His courage & the courage of other Israeli & Emirati passengers & crew members saved the lives of 180 souls. 🇮🇱🇮🇳🇦🇪 United… — 🇮🇱 Reuven Azar (@ReuvenAzar) September 30, 2026

The Embassy of India in Israel issued a statement hailing the pilot's steadfastness under pressure. "A resounding salute to Captain Smit Machchhar, the brave Indian pilot of flight FZ1073! Despite sustaining injuries in an extraordinary and challenging situation, Captain Machchhar displayed remarkable courage, composure and devotion to duty, helping ensure the safety of everyone on board. Our thoughts and prayers are with Captain Machchhar for a swift and full recovery," the Embassy said. A resounding salute to Captain Smit Machchhar, the brave Indian pilot of flight FZ1073 ! 🇮🇳 Despite sustaining injuries in an extraordinary and challenging situation, Captain Machchhar displayed remarkable courage, composure and devotion to duty, helping ensure the safety of… pic.twitter.com/fJu2kYU1u4 — India in Israel (@indemtel) September 30, 2026

India’s Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, also joined in praising the pilot’s valour. "In the skies above, courage held the line. We salute Captain Smit Machchhar, the brave Indian pilot of flight FZ1073, who stood with the courageous people on board and turned an unthinkable tragedy into a safe landing. Our prayers are with him for a swift and full recovery," Kwatra stated on X. In the skies above, courage held the line. We salute Captain Smit Machchhar, the brave Indian pilot of flight FZ1073, who stood with the courageous people on board and turned an unthinkable tragedy into a safe landing. Our prayers are with him for a swift and full recovery. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/uGeCWcFl3c — Amb Vinay Mohan Kwatra (@AmbVMKwatra) September 30, 2026

Who is Captain Smit Machchhar?

Captain Machchhar is a seasoned pilot who currently flies as a direct-entry Captain with UAE-based carrier Flydubai. A veteran in the cockpit, Captain Machchhar brings over 13 years of commercial aviation experience, with an impressive log of 9,750 total flying hours, predominantly operating Boeing 737 (B737) aircraft. Prior to joining Flydubai, he had a distinguished 11-year tenure with an Indian airline, where he served as a Line Training Captain.

Flydubai Temporarily Suspends Israel Flights

Meanwhile, Flydubai will temporarily suspend flights to and from Israel as an investigation into Wednesday’s mid-air incident is underway, an airline spokesperson said, CNN reported. (ANI)