Two Chinese humanoid robots went viral after performing the traditional Saudi Ardah dance at a Riyadh diplomatic reception attended by the city’s mayor and Chinese ambassador, showcasing a unique fusion of AI technology and Saudi culture.

In a stunning display of high-tech culture clash, two advanced humanoid robots stole the spotlight by performing the traditional Saudi Ardah dance in Riyadh on Tuesday, September 29.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), the Mayor of Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf Al-Muqrin, and the Chinese ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Chang Hua, were treated to a mesmerizing cultural spectacle as the two autonomous machines, dressed in traditional Saudi garments, synchronized their steps to the rhythmic beat of the folk performance.

The Chinese humanoid robots have already mesmerised the technological world, as China is rapidly pushing the boundaries of AI and automation, and the futuristic display underscored how cutting-edge technology is increasingly bridging global cultures in unexpected, viral ways.

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Chinese Humanoids Saudi Ardah Dance Goes Viral

The Mayor of Riyadh, Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, and Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chang Hua met at a Chinese Embassy reception in Riyadh, marking the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

As a welcome gesture highlighting the deepening bilateral ties between the two nations, the event featured state-of-the-art robots donning traditional thobes and ghutras to execute the ceremonial sword dance, seemingly amusing Riyadh’s mayor with the fascinating crossover of artificial intelligence and local culture,

In a viral video, the two Chinese humanoids were seen doing synchronised steps, holding ceremonial swords while clad in matching white thobes and ghutras, creating an unforgettable fusion of high-tech robotics and traditional Arabian pageantry.

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China has led the way in developing human-like robots, where advanced automation and engineering seamlessly merge with local customs, turning traditional diplomatic milestones into viral internet sensations.

Recently, China has been centre stage at major tech showcases like the World Robot Conference in Beijing, where thousands of advanced automation products have stunned spectators by performing everything from intricate folk dances to table tennis matches.

‘China Is Just Flexing’: Humanoid Robots’ Saudi Dance Stuns Internet

The viral video of Chinese humanoids performing a Saudi traditional dance in Riyadh has left social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), amazed, with netizens marvelling at the robots’ synchronised movements and the unusual blend of advanced technology with traditional Saudi culture.

Taking to their X handles, many left mixed reactions to the viral movement, with some praising the robots' remarkably smooth movements and China’s technological advancements, while others questioned whether humanoids could truly replicate the essence of the traditional Saudi dance.

However, another section of users was intrigued by the unusual spectacle, with one calling the performance ‘near perfection,’ while another joked that the robots were moving ‘smoother than most humans at weddings.’

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Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and China share a strong bilateral relationship dating back to decades, anchored heavily by energy cooperation, major trade partnerships, and an increasingly robust diplomatic alignment under frameworks like China's Belt and Road Initiative and Saudi Vision 2030.

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