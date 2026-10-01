Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu hailed Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar as a hero for saving 174 lives. Machchhar was stabbed mid-flight but fought back to prevent a fellow pilot from allegedly attempting to crash their flydubai plane.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday (local time) commended Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his "extraordinary bravery" after the Dubai-based Indian pilot’s heroics saved the day aboard flydubai flight FZ1073, amid an altercation between the two pilots in the cockpit while the other one allegedly attempted to crash the plane, Israel’s i24 News reported. The pilot fought back despite being stabbed mid-flight, successfully preventing a catastrophic aviation disaster and saving 174 lives.

Netanyahu Hails Pilot's 'Extraordinary Bravery'

In a statement shared on X, Prime Minister Netanyahu hailed the pilot's resilience and presence of mind under life-threatening circumstances. He further noted that Machchhar's courage ensured the survival of everyone on board, including several Israeli citizens. "My salute to the Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his extraordinary bravery. Despite being stabbed and seriously injured, he fought back, resisted, opened the cockpit door, and enabled passengers and crew to overpower the attacker — preventing a catastrophic mid-air disaster. He saved the lives of 174 people, including Israeli citizens and other nationals. I wish Captain Machchhar a speedy and full recovery. He is a true hero," Netanyahu posted.

Flight Diverted Amid Unlawful Interference Signal

The flight was diverted to Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia, as the aircraft travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv issued an “unlawful interference” signal, according to The Times of Israel. The Indian national reportedly got into the altercation to prevent an alleged attempt to crash the plane. The flight initially transmitted squawk code 7700, an international emergency signal, before sending code 7500, which indicates a hijacking or unlawful interference, according to flight-tracking data cited by The Times of Israel. The 7500 signal prompted Israeli Air Force fighter jets to scramble toward the aircraft. However, hijacking was later ruled out by Israeli authorities. The flight was eventually landed safely by passengers in civilian clothes.

Indian Embassy Monitors Pilot's Recovery

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh confirmed that Machchhar is receiving medical care and that Indian authorities are closely monitoring his recovery. "Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah have been following the health condition of Mr Smit Machchhar, the brave Indian pilot of Flydubai flight that was diverted to Tabuk today. He is admitted in a hospital in Tabuk city in northwest Saudi Arabia and is receiving necessary medical attention. A full update on his health is awaited but he is reported to be in stable condition," the Embassy of India in Riyadh posted on X.

The embassy further added, "We hope that he recovers from his injuries at the earliest. We are in touch with his family and assure them that we will continue to follow up on his health with Saudi authorities and extend all possible assistance for his well-being."

Experienced Aviator

Captain Machchhar is a seasoned pilot who currently flies as a direct-entry Captain with UAE-based carrier Flydubai. A veteran in the cockpit, Captain Machchhar brings over 13 years of commercial aviation experience, with an impressive log of 9,750 total flying hours, predominantly operating Boeing 737 (B737) aircraft. Prior to joining Flydubai, he had a distinguished 11-year tenure with an Indian airline, where he served as a Line Training Captain.

Israel Ramps Up Security, Suspect Interrogated

As per the Israel’s PMO spokesperson, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered a “ramp-up” of security on both Israeli and non-Israeli aircraft. Netanyahu said that the evidence indicates that the flydubai pilot stabbed his fellow pilot. He claimed an intention to crash the plane. He further noted that Saudi Arabia’s authorities are interrogating the suspect. He also held a meeting with National Security Adviser Shmuel Ben Ezra and Military Secretary Maj Gen Guy Markizeno.

The development comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier that there are indications that Israel's enemies may attempt attacks ahead of the elections, warning them against taking such action and saying the country's "long arm" would reach them anywhere and at any time. Speaking at the IDF Air Force Tel Nof base, Netanyahu said Israel was facing pressure to withdraw and give up what he described as achievements secured through the efforts of its fighters.

The flydubai rescue flight from Saudi Arabia has landed at Ben Gurion International Airport in Israel, carrying passengers from an earlier diverted flydubai flight. The Times of Israel reported that the rescue flight carried about 180 passengers from the diverted Tel Aviv-bound flight, most Israelis. (ANI)