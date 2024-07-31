Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh killed in Tehran attack, IRGC blame Israeli forces for his death

    Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed in "a treacherous Zionist attack on his residence in Tehran" yesterday. The group said an investigation is on to find out more details about the attack.

    Top Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 31, 2024, 8:57 AM IST | Last Updated Jul 31, 2024, 9:38 AM IST

    Top Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed after his residence was targeted in Tehran early on Wednesday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement, media reported. Hamas, a Palestinian outfit engaged in a war with Israel in Gaza, said an "Israeli" raid killed Ismail Haniyeh in his residence in Tehran. Haniyeh was in the Iranian capital to attend the swearing-in of Iran's president Masoud Pezeshkian.

    "Brother, leader, mujahid Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the movement, died in a Zionist strike on his headquarters in Tehran after he participated in the inauguration of the new (Iranian) president," the statement read.

    The IRGC statement offered condolences to the people of Palestine, the Muslim world, and the Resistance Front’s fighters over the Hamas leader’s death.

    Haniyeh was the exiled political chief of the militant group and had spent much of his time in recent years in Qatar. During the Israel-Gaza war he had acted as a negotiator in the ceasefire talks and liased with Hamas’s main ally, Iran.

    The 62-year-old was born in a refugee camp near Gaza City. He joined Hamas in the late 1980s and swiftly rose through the ranks to become a close associate of Hamas's founder and spiritual leader, Sheikh Ahmed Yassin.

    In the 1980s and 1990s, Haniyeh served several sentences in Israeli prisons. After Hamas's win in the 2006 legislative election, he became the Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority government. However, it was short-lived as the next year he was dismissed from his position by President Mahmoud Abbas in 2007.

    Israel had vowed to kill Ismail Haniyeh and destroy the Hamas group after October 7 attack that resulted in the deaths of 1,195 people, mostly civilians. Israel's retaliatory military campaign in Gaza has killed at least 39,400 people, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UK stabbing: Violence erupts outside Southport mosque over attack that killed 3 children (WATCH) snt

    UK stabbing: Violence erupts outside Southport mosque over attack that killed 3 children (WATCH)

    ELIMINATED Top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr killed in Israeli strike in Lebanon's Beirut (WATCH) snt

    ELIMINATED! Top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr killed in Israeli strike in Lebanon's Beirut (WATCH)

    What a s**t show After opening ceremony, now Paris Olympics faces heat over water quality of Seine River snt

    'What a s**t show': After opening ceremony, now Paris Olympics faces heat over water quality of Seine River

    India urges citizens in Lebanon to 'exercise caution' and avoid travel amid escalating Israel-Hezbollah tensions anr

    India urges citizens in Lebanon to 'exercise caution' & avoid travel amid escalating Israel-Hezbollah tensions

    Fibre optic networks sabotaged in several parts of France amidst Paris Olympics 2024 vkp

    Fibre optic networks 'sabotaged' in several parts of France amidst Paris Olympics 2024

    Recent Stories

    Aishwarya Rai spotted holidaying in New York without Abhishek Bachchan; picture goes VIRAL [PHOTOS] ATG

    Aishwarya Rai spotted holidaying in New York without Abhishek Bachchan; picture goes VIRAL [PHOTOS]

    Im being targeted, everyone wants scapegoat': Drishti IAS founder amid row over students' deaths gcw

    'I'm being targeted, everyone wants scapegoat': Drishti IAS founder amid row over students' deaths

    Kerala Lottery Monsoon Bumper BR-98 31 July 2024 check winning ticket prize money 1st prize rs 10 crore winner anr

    Kerala Lottery Monsoon Bumper BR-98 31 July 2024: Who will hit jackpot worth Rs 10 crore today?

    Ranveer Singh whispers THIS in Deepika's ears to make her laugh ATG

    Ranveer Singh whispers THIS in Deepika's ears to make her laugh

    Petrol diesel FRESH prices announced: Check July 31 city-wise rate gcw

    Petrol, diesel FRESH prices announced: Check July 31 city-wise rate

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon