Tokyo hosts Asia's largest SusHi Tech conference with 60,000 participants and 77 global startups. Governor Koike outlines focus on AI, Robotics, and resilience, while India's BATX ENERGIES showcases lithium battery reuse technology.

Tokyo Met. held 4th SusHi Tech conference in Tokyo. It is biggest one in Asia, 77 global startups booths were set, 60,000 participants visit to strengthen connection each other.

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Governor Outlines Vision for Global Unity

Tokyo Met. Governor Yuriko Koike emphasizes focusing themes under global changes. "What should we do? What can we do? Answer is clear. We must unite as companies, cities and next generations. SusHi Tech Tokyo focus on 4 themes, AI, Robotics, resilience and entertainment." This concept is shared globally.

Spotlight on Indian Innovation and Sustainability

From India, BATX ENERGIES exhibited to introduce reuse technology of lithium battery. Its technology enables to gather lithium batteries and crash to extract several rare materials = cupper, lithium, nickel, cobalt and rare earth. It contributes to reuse of rare metal resources.

G-Nets Summit to Foster Resilient Cities

As a big achievement of SusHi Tech Tokyo, G nets leaders summit was introduced. Global 55 city leaders meeting to realize future city to be resilient against climate change and natural disasters. After sharing various treatment skill and knowledge, actual action plan will be declared.