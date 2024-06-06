Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Tokyo to launch its own dating app to increase birth rates, Elon Musk reacts

    X owner and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who has long encouraged people to have more children, tweeted his support for the Tokyo administration's latest move to launch its own dating app to tackle Japan's plunging birth rates.

    Tokyo to launch its own dating app to increase birth rates, Elon Musk reacts gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 6, 2024, 12:42 PM IST

    In a rare move, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government is launching its own dating app to promote marriage and boost the plunging national birthrate. According to Independent, this new premium application run by a private business owner will launch this summer.

    Users will need to sign a letter declaring their willingness to be married and provide proof that they are single legally. Users will also need to submit a tax certificate slip using the app in order to verify their yearly income. As part of the registration procedure for the Tokyo app, which has been available for free test runs since late last year, an interview will also be necessary to verify the identity of the user.

    Users will have to specify the "values" they are looking for in a mate after they have been accepted. Next, AI will be used to connect individuals who have similar beliefs. Over 70 per cent of those who want to marriage don't actively participate in events or dating apps. "We aim to gently encourage them to locate one," an official from the Tokyo administration overseeing the new application stated to AFP.

    The app would provide a "gentle push" for the nearly "70 per cent of people who want to get married" but weren't "actively joining events or apps to look for a partner", yet another official told AFP.

    X owner and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk also reacted to the development and praised Japan's move. Responding to a tweet regarding the same, Musk said he is "glad" that Japan has recognised the importance of this matter.  Musk in the past has said that we as a society must raise our birth rate to counteract ageing populations.

    Japan had more than twice as many deaths as births in the previous year. The number of births decreased for the eighth year in a row to 758,631, a 5.1% decrease, according to preliminary official figures. The total number of fatalities was 1,590,503.

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2024, 12:42 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Russia Vladimir Putin threatens to supply long-range weapons for strikes on Western targets (WATCH) snt

    Russia's Vladimir Putin threatens to supply long-range weapons for strikes on Western targets (WATCH)

    South Carolina collision scare: Out-of-control cargo ship forces closure of iconic Ravenel Bridge (WATCH) snt

    South Carolina collision scare: Out-of-control cargo ship forces closure of iconic Ravenel Bridge (WATCH)

    Indian origin astronaut Sunita Williams flies to space on Boeing Starliner; Elon Musk reacts (WATCH) snt

    Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams flies to space on Boeing Starliner; Elon Musk reacts (WATCH)

    Caught on camera: Syrian gunman arrested after shooting near US embassy in Lebanon capital (WATCH) snt

    Caught on camera: Syrian gunman arrested after shooting near US embassy in Lebanon capital (WATCH)

    Badhaai ho Israel PM congratulates PM Modi on historic 3rd term, hopes ties with India surge 'new heights' snt

    'Badhaai ho': Israel PM congratulates PM Modi on historic 3rd term, hopes ties with India surge 'new heights'

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: BJP's K Surendran improves vote share in Wayanad amid tough fight from Rahul Gandhi in LS polls; Read anr

    Kerala: BJP's K Surendran improves vote share in Wayanad amid tough fight from Rahul Gandhi in LS polls; Read

    Supreme Court orders Himachal Pradesh to release water to aid Delhi's shortage; check details AJR

    Supreme Court orders Himachal Pradesh to release water to aid Delhi's shortage; check details

    What NDA allies want for backing Modi 3.0: Cabinet bargaining gathers steam amid BJP's narrow majority snt

    What NDA allies want for backing Modi 3.0: Cabinet bargaining gathers steam amid BJP's narrow majority

    Electric taxi service launched at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru on World Environment day: PICS vkp

    Electric taxi service launched at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on World Environment day: PICS

    Russia Vladimir Putin threatens to supply long-range weapons for strikes on Western targets (WATCH) snt

    Russia's Vladimir Putin threatens to supply long-range weapons for strikes on Western targets (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon