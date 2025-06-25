Hezbollah congratulated Iran on its claimed victory against Israel after 12 days of war, calling it a new historical phase.

Beirut: Lebanese armed group Hezbollah on Wednesday hailed what it called its ally Iran's victory over Israel after 12 days of war, declaring it the start of a "new historical phase".

In a statement, Hezbollah offered its "most sincere congratulations" to the Islamic republic, praising its "glorious divine victory".

The victory, it said, was "manifested in the precise and painful strikes it launched" against Israel, as well as "the lightning response to the American aggression against its nuclear facilities".

US strikes and Iran's retaliation

On Sunday, the United States struck Iranian nuclear facilities in response to the conflict, but a classified intelligence report concluded the attacks would only set back Tehran's nuclear programme by a few months.

"This is nothing but the beginning of a new historical phase in confronting American hegemony and Zionist arrogance in the region," Hezbollah said.

Hezbollah, which fought a devastating war against Israel last year, expressed its "firm and unwavering support for the Islamic Republic, its leadership and people," emphasising that "any surrender, subservience, or concession will only increase our enemies' arrogance and dominance over our region".

Israel on June 13 launched a major bombardment campaign targeting Iranian nuclear and military sites and killing top officials.

The Iranian health ministry reported at least 610 civilians killed and more than 4,700 wounded in the fighting.

Iran's retaliatory attacks on Israel have killed 28 people, according to official figures.

Rally in Beirut to celebrate Iran's resistance

Hezbollah called on its supporters to a rally in front of the Iranian embassy in Beirut on Wednesday to celebrate "the culmination of the struggle and sacrifices" of Iran and its people, "who triumphed over the Israeli-American aggression".

Iran has backed Hezbollah since the group's founding in the 1980s, providing it with financial and military support.

The Lebanese group was heavily weakened following its latest confrontation with Israel, which killed most of its top leadership and destroyed much of its arsenal.