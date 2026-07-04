A funeral ceremony in Tehran for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his family was marked by profound grief. The small casket of his 14-month-old granddaughter, Zahra Mohammadi Golpayegani, became a poignant symbol of loss. She and other relatives, including Khamenei's daughter and son-in-law, were killed in an airstrike.

A tiny white casket became the most poignant symbol of loss at an emotional ceremony in Tehran, where mourners gathered to pay tribute to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family. Amid the solemn atmosphere, the sight of the coffin carrying his 14-month-old granddaughter moved many in attendance, turning the gathering into a powerful reminder of the human cost of conflict.

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Videos and photographs from the ceremony showed the small casket placed alongside those of other family members, drawing widespread attention on social media and in international media. The heartbreaking image resonated with mourners, many of whom were seen offering prayers, wiping away tears and standing in silence as funeral rites were performed.

Iranian media identified the 14-month-old child as Zahra Mohammadi Golpayegani, who was among several members of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's family killed in the February 28 airstrike.

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Her small coffin, draped in the Iranian tricolour, was placed beside Khamenei's casket at Tehran's Grand Mosalla, where it became the focal point of the memorial. A framed photograph of the toddler rested next to the coffin as mourners paused to offer silent prayers and pay their respects.

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The memorial also paid tribute to other family members who lost their lives in the strike, including Khamenei's son-in-law, his eldest daughter and the wife of Iran's new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei. Their coffins were displayed alongside Khamenei's ahead of the official state funeral, underscoring the scale of the family's loss.

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The ceremony drew thousands of people, including senior Iranian officials, religious leaders and foreign dignitaries. Crowds lined the streets of Tehran to pay their respects, carrying portraits, waving Iranian flags and chanting prayers for the departed. Security remained tight throughout the event as authorities managed one of the country's most significant public gatherings in recent years.

The loss of a child added a deeply personal dimension to the mourning. For many watching the ceremony, the tiny coffin became a stark reminder that beyond politics and geopolitics, families continue to endure unimaginable tragedies. Images of grieving relatives and mourners standing beside the small casket quickly spread online, evoking sympathy from people across the world.

The emotional gathering also reflected the profound sense of grief felt across Iran. Officials and members of the public alike joined prayers for the deceased, while many described the funeral as one of the most emotionally charged public ceremonies the country has witnessed in recent years.

As the funeral procession moved through Tehran, silence often replaced slogans, with mourners choosing quiet reflection over words. The sight of the infant's coffin remained one of the defining moments of the day, leaving an enduring impression on those present and on millions who followed the ceremony through news reports and videos.

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