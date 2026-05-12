The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has highlighted the case of Tibetan webmaster Bhumpa Gyal, who was sentenced to 7 years in prison for his work in promoting digital literacy and preserving Tibetan culture through independent websites.

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), through its Tibet Advocacy Section, has highlighted the case of Tibetan political prisoner Bhumpa Gyal. Bhumpa Gyal, a Tibetan webmaster, was arrested in November 2020 and later sentenced in 2022 to seven years in prison on charges of "illegal activities", as the CTA reported.

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Webmaster's Work on Cultural Preservation

For more than a decade, he worked on promoting digital literacy and preserving Tibetan culture by developing and supporting independent Tibetan-language websites. CTA reported that his efforts included adapting the WordPress platform for Tibetan use and assisting independent creators in building digital platforms with greater autonomy despite strict censorship. According to CTA's reported statements, Chinese authorities considered his work on digital independence and his use of international software tools as unlawful, treating his technical contributions as a threat.

Detention and Impact on Digital Space

After his arrest, he was reportedly held in incommunicado detention for a year before being sentenced. CTA reported that his imprisonment has had a wider impact on the Tibetan digital space, including the shutdown of several key platforms that supported language preservation and cultural expression. The case, CTA reported, is being cited by advocacy groups as an example of the risks faced by individuals working in technology and cultural preservation under restrictive conditions.

Allegations of Repression in Tibet

Tibetans have long faced allegations of repression under Chinese governance, particularly in areas of political expression, cultural preservation, and religious practice. Human rights organisations and advocacy groups, including the Central Tibetan Administration, have reported cases of arbitrary detention, surveillance, and harsh treatment of individuals involved in cultural or political activism. Former detainees and monitors have described conditions that include incommunicado detention, restricted legal access, and reported physical and psychological abuse. Critics argue that such practices aim to suppress dissent and limit Tibetan cultural autonomy, especially in digital linguistic spaces.

China's Stance and Ongoing Concern

Chinese authorities maintain that legal actions are taken under national security and anti-separatism laws. The situation continues to draw concern regarding human rights protections and freedom of expression in Tibetan regions.