PM Modi met Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party Chairman Rabi Lamichhane, affirming Nepal as a priority under the 'Neighbourhood First' policy and aiming to elevate the special relationship between the two countries to greater heights.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met the Chairman of Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party, Rabi Lamichhane and underlined that India looks forward to elevating the special and multifaceted partnership between the two countries. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri were among those present in the meeting between PM Modi and Lamichhane.

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In a post on X, PM Modi said, "I welcome and fully share his desire to work closely together for a shared and prosperous future. Nepal is a priority partner under our Neighbourhood First policy and we look forward to collaborating with the new government to elevate the special and multifaceted relationship between our two countries to greater heights." Delighted to meet the Chairman of the Rastriya Swatantra Party of Nepal Mr. Rabi Lamichhane. I welcome and fully share his desire to work closely together for a shared and prosperous future. Nepal is a priority partner under our Neighbourhood First policy and we look forward to… pic.twitter.com/ZMjpGthKTX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 3, 2026

Amit Shah Meets Nepalese Delegation

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the delegation led by Rabi Lamichhane, as both sides expressed their firm resolve to work together to enhance the special ties between the two countries. The Home Minister congratulated Lamichhane on RSP's victory in the elections and conveyed India's best wishes for the success of the new government.

"A meeting was held by Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah with the Nepalese delegation led by Shri Rabi Lamichhane, Chairman, Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), in New Delhi today," Home Minister's Office said in a post on X." The Home Minister congratulated Shri Lamichhane on RSP's victory in the elections and conveyed India's best wishes for the success of the new government. Both sides expressed their firm resolve to work together for enhancing the special ties between India and Nepal," it added.

Jaishankar Discusses Development Partnership

Lamichhane also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. "It was wonderful to meet with India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, in New Delhi today. We held a constructive dialogue on strengthening Nepal-India relations, focusing on our development partnership, and multifaceted engagements," Lamichhane said in a post on X.

Jaishankar said their discussions focused on the India-Nepal development partnership and people-to-people ties. "A pleasure to meet Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party Chairperson Rabi Lamichhane and his delegation today in Delhi. Our discussions focused on the India-Nepal development partnership and people-to-people ties. These have a crucial role in promoting growth and prosperity," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Regular High-Level Contacts

Lamichhane's visit to India is a part of the regular contacts between the political parties of the two countries. "We have a multifaceted partnership with Nepal that includes government-to-government, people-to-people, and cultural relations. We value these contacts as they help in further strengthening and deepening our friendly partnership," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in weekly media briefing. (ANI)