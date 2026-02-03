Penpa Tsering, leader of the Tibetan Government-in-Exile, met with US lawmakers on Capitol Hill to advocate for Tibet, presenting a book challenging China's historical claims and discussing the Dalai Lama's succession and religious freedom.

Sikyong's Advocacy on Capitol Hill

Penpa Tsering, the current Sikyong (political leader) of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), also known as the Tibetan Government-in-Exile, continued his advocacy efforts on Capitol Hill, holding meetings with senior members of the US House of Representatives to advance international support for Tibet, reported CTA. The CTA said the Sikyong, accompanied by staff of the Office of Tibet in Washington, DC, and the International Campaign for Tibet, met with Congressman Jim McGovern, Congressman James R. Walkinshaw, and Congressman Joe Wilson.

Challenging China's Historical Claims

During the meetings, the Central Tibetan Administration reported, Sikyong Penpa Tsering underscored the importance of credible scholarly research in challenging China's historical claims over Tibet. He highlighted Professor Hon-Shiang Lau's book, based on imperial Chinese records, which demonstrates that Tibet has never been part of China since antiquity. According to the CTA, copies of the book were presented to each lawmaker. The Sikyong noted that while the English edition was released last week, the Chinese edition has not been released by China.

Dalai Lama's Succession and Religious Freedom

The discussions also covered ongoing legislative initiatives and issues related to the Dalai Lama's succession, the CTA said. Lawmakers were briefed on the recent Prague Declaration adopted by the Article 18 Alliance, which reaffirms freedom of religion or belief and supports the Tibetan Buddhist community's right to determine the Dalai Lama's successor without state interference. Members of Congress expressed their support and emphasised that the Tibetan issue remains relevant and is not merely a matter of the past, the Central Tibetan Administration added.

Broader Engagements and Context

In addition to his Capitol Hill engagements, the CTA noted that Sikyong Penpa Tsering will participate as a plenary speaker at the International Religious Freedom Summit and will speak on Tibetan democracy in exile and religious freedom at an event hosted by the Atlantic Council on 3 February 2026. The Tibet issue concerns Tibetans' struggle to preserve their cultural, religious, and political identity following China's control of Tibet since 1950. The Central Tibetan Administration advocates genuine autonomy, protection of human rights, religious freedom, and the right of Tibetans to determine their future peacefully. (ANI)