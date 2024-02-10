Three Indians lose lives in Canada's Toronto, questions raised over safety after fatal nightmare

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    In a devastating accident near their Toronto residence, three Indians lost their lives as their Volkswagen Jetta collided with a pole. Gill, a close acquaintance, shared that the victims, likely returning home after dinner, faced the fatal crash.

    First Published Feb 10, 2024, 3:33 PM IST

    In another shocking development abroad, Three Indians lost their lives in the Brampton area of Toronto. The number of deaths of Indians living abroad, especially in North American countries has significantly increased over the last few months. The tragic incident occurred on Thursday.

    Victims identified as Reetik Chhabra, 23, his younger brother Rohan, 22, and their friend Gaurav Fasge, 24 were traveling in a Volkswagen Jetta when an overspeeding vehicle struck them. The police revealed that a second vehicle was involved in the accident which led to the Volkswagen Jetta losing balance and crashing into a pole.

    The three youngsters lost their lives instantly due to the impact of the accident. Peel Regional Police officers arrived at the scene and identified the three deceased persons. They also successfully nabbed the driver of the second vehicle who may have facilitated the car accident.

    The Chhabra brothers recently graduated from Seneca College and were working at a local salon owned by another Indian Canadian. Gaurav Fasge who was the third victim lived with the Chhabra brothers in a basement apartment in Brampton. Tirath Gill, who employed the Chhabra brothers at his Savarg Beauty Salon, expressed devastation at the tragedy.

    He said, “I'm so sad. They were like my family. We worked together every week for forty hours.” Reetik Chhabra was celebrating his birthday on the night of the tragedy with his younger brother and his close friend. The accident occurred after the trio were returning from a restaurant.

    The family of Gaurav Fasge in Pune is trying to get the remains of their beloved back to India. While the friends of the trio have organized a fundraising campaign to cover the expenses of the funeral of the Chhabra brothers and facilitate the sending of Gaurav Fasge’s remains back to India to his family.

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2024, 3:33 PM IST
