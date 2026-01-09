John Hu, CEO of the startup 'Stan', spends $3,000 weekly on lunches for his 30-member team, viewing it as a key investment. He believes these shared meals boost employee morale, efficiency, and foster strong bonds.

A post shared by the CEO of a Los Angeles-based startup revealing his company's secret to success is now going viral on social media. John Hu, the CEO of 'Stan', revealed that he spends about $3,000 (approximately ₹2.5 lakh) a week just for his team's lunch.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Although many see this as an unnecessary expense, John Hu says it's the best investment he makes. A former Goldman Sachs banker and a Stanford MBA graduate, he also explained the logic behind his decision. He sees this mealtime as more than just filling stomachs; it's a way to connect his 30-member team. This CEO believes that food plays a big role in boosting the morale and efficiency of the employees in the organization.

Nutritious meals consisting of various dishes and fruits are prepared for the employees daily. The company spends about ₹8 lakh a month on this alone. However, he clarifies that he does not see this as a wasted expense. During mealtime, employees don't just eat. They talk about life, laugh together, and sometimes discuss work. This recreational time, free from any agendas or pressures, helps build mutual trust and a strong bond among employees. He believes that this friendship outside the office makes teamwork in the workplace smoother.

This practice has brought great benefits to the company. The CEO revealed that his company was able to generate an annual revenue of $30 million (approximately Rs 250 crore) with just 30 employees. His experience is that this decision has helped maintain a happy atmosphere at the workplace and increase the employees' attachment to the company. He added that providing such facilities in addition to salary helps reduce employees' mental stress and keeps them more energetic. Since the news came out, many people have come forward to praise the CEO's exemplary stance.