Iran's Foreign Minister proposed a joint investigative committee for recent airstrikes, stating their attacks only target US interests. This follows Saudi Arabia intercepting at least 10 drones over Riyadh and other regions amid escalating tensions.

Iran Proposes Joint Probe Into Airstrikes

Iran's Foreign Minister, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, in an interview with the Al-Araby Al-Jadeed newspaper, said that his country is ready to form an investigative committee with regional countries for investigations into airstrikes, reported Iran's semi-official news agency Fars News. "We are ready to form an investigation committee with regional countries regarding the targets that have been attacked. Our attacks only target US bases and interests in the region," Araghchi said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Saudi Arabia Thwarts Multiple Drone Attacks

Araghchi's statement comes after Saudi Arabia intercepted atleast 10 drones. The Saudi Ministry of Defence confirmed that four drones were intercepted and destroyed within the Riyadh metropolitan area on Sunday, adding to a total of 10 drones neutralised across the capital and eastern regions today.

This follows a separate success just an hour prior, where two other drones were downed in the east of the country. Preceding these latest incidents, the ministry reported that its forces had already neutralised seven drones across the same regions. These operations highlight the persistent efforts of Saudi air defences to protect central and eastern territories, with officials also confirming the "interception and destruction of a drone" detected over the "Al-Jawf region" in the north.

Context of Ongoing Attacks

The kingdom has faced a relentless series of aerial threats since the commencement of joint US-Israeli military operations against Iran on February 28. During this period, Saudi Arabia has been repeatedly targeted by waves of Iranian drones and missiles. According to Al Jazeera, the ongoing attacks have resulted in at least two deaths and 12 injuries.

IRGC Denies Involvement

Shortly after the latest interceptions, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a clarification. As reported by Al Jazeera, the IRGC distanced itself from the offensive, asserting in a formal statement that "this attack has no connection to the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the Saudi government should seek to discover the origin of the attacks."

Regional Tensions Intensify

The sheer volume of projectiles represents an "unusually high level of aerial threats for Saudi Arabia", according to Euro News, following a massive wave on Friday where nearly 50 drones were intercepted. Critical sites, including the US Embassy and oil infrastructure, remain under heightened risk as regional tensions intensify.