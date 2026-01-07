Venezuela-related Polymarket trades were driven by insiders who missed the point, according to many traders. However, some say it is insider activity.

1confirmation CEO Nick Tomaino said Polymarket functions as an open intelligence tool, contrasting it with Palantir’s closed, government-focused systems.

Traders pointed to Polymarket signals and “Pizza Watch” indicators that appeared to move ahead of Venezuela-related headlines.

Claims of insider trading on Polymarket sparked debate, with some users arguing the signals were public while others alleged insiders influenced markets.

Nick Tomaino, the CEO of 1confirmation, said on Monday that "Polymarket is Palantir for the terminally online".

In an X post, Nick Tomaino described Palantir as an intelligence platform used by governments, including U.S. operations linked to Venezuela. He said that such systems operate with little visibility into how information is gathered or decisions are made. Polymarket, according to Tomaino, works differently by allowing anyone to see how expectations around major events shift in real time.

The comments also surfaced as Palantir Technologies’ stock continued to attract heavy retail attention. Palantir Technologies (PLTR) closed at $174.04, up by 3.68% on Monday. In pre-market hours on Tuesday, the stock was up 0.58%. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Palantir remained in ‘bullish’ territory, as chatter levels improved from ‘high’ to ‘extremely high’.

Venezuela Signals Spark Insider Trading Debate

The comments came amidst the heightened political activity tied to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s arrest over the weekend.

Ahead of those developments, some traders noted that Polymarket markets appeared to reflect shifting expectations ahead of official confirmation. One user, TM, highlighted that ‘prediction markets mirror public sentiment in real time’.

Crypto trader 0xKelle highlighted a new Polymarket tool, Pizza Watch, that often flags a possible early signal on various geopolitical movements. The trader argued that the Venezuela-related Polymarket trades were driven by insiders who missed the point, as the signals were public and visible to anyone watching closely.

He tied this event to how pizza orders “spike before the first missile launches.” He drew parallels with the Gulf War, saying, “Before the Gulf War started, the CIA ordered 21 pizzas and the Pentagon ordered 101 in a single night. It predicted the Panama invasion, and it flashed red right before the Grenada strikes.”

On the other hand, X user Jayden claimed that “Polymarket insiders are everywhere,” alleging that participants with early access to information, from tech companies to political circles, have been able to move markets and profit quickly.

Another user, Vladic, reiterated that Polymarket is the "great equalizer," making modern geopolitics transparent for anyone with an internet connection and basic blockchain analysis skills.



