An Indian couple alleged they were harassed by three young men while filming a vlog in Serbia. Their viral social media video claims the men grabbed a bag and pulled at clothing, sparking an online debate about tourist safety and travel precautions.

An Indian couple's trip to Serbia turned into a distressing experience after they alleged that they were harassed by three young men while recording a vlog in a public place. The couple shared their ordeal in a video on social media, claiming that the men followed them, attempted to pull at their clothes and reached into one of their bags. The video has since gone viral, drawing lakhs of views and reigniting discussions about the safety of Indian travellers abroad. Although the couple said they did not suffer any physical injuries, they described the incident as emotionally traumatic.

They Grabbed My Bag, Pulled My Clothes

According to the couple, the incident began while they were filming a vlog at a public location in Serbia. They alleged that three young men started following and harassing them.

Initially, the men reportedly stood uncomfortably close to the couple. However, the situation soon escalated. The woman alleged that one of the men reached into her bag, while another grabbed and pulled at her clothes. Despite feeling distressed, the couple said the men refused to leave them alone.

The couple then began recording the men on their mobile phone. According to them, once the men realised they were being filmed, they allegedly hurled abuse at the couple before walking away. The couple said they immediately left the area. Although they were not physically harmed, they said the incident left them emotionally shaken.

Video Triggers Online Discussion on Tourist Safety

The couple's video quickly gained traction on social media, prompting thousands of reactions.

Many people advised travellers to prioritise their safety while visiting foreign countries and to avoid unnecessary interactions with strangers. Others pointed out that such incidents can occur anywhere and cautioned against judging an entire country based on the actions of a few individuals.

At the same time, several users called on the local authorities to take stronger measures to ensure the safety of tourists. Many also expressed support for the couple and sympathised with the distressing experience they described.