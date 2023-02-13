Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Thank you, India': Turkish ambassador Firat Sunel extends gratitude for earthquake relief

    On Sunday, the seventh consignment of 'Operation Dost' flight reached earthquake-hit Syria with over 23 tons of relief material which was received by Deputy Minister of Local Administration and Environment Moutaz Douaji at Damascus airport.

    First Published Feb 13, 2023, 2:31 PM IST

    Turkey's Ambassador to India Firat Sunel on Monday (February 13) thanked India for sending relief materials to his country amid the death toll from the devastating earthquake topped 33,000.

    In a tweet, Sunel said, "Another batch of emergency in-kind donations from the people of India is on the way to Turkiye. @TurkishAirlines @TK_INDIA carries the aids on a daily basis to the earthquake hit region, free of charge. #VasudhaivaKutumbakam #earthquake #earthquakeinturkey. THANK YOU INDIA! Each tent, each blanket or sleeping bag are of vital importance for the hundreds of thousands of earthquake survivors."

    On Sunday, the seventh consignment of 'Operation Dost' flight reached earthquake-hit Syria with over 23 tons of relief material which was received by Deputy Minister of Local Administration and Environment Moutaz Douaji at Damascus airport.

    In a tweet, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "7th #OperationDost flight reached Syria with over 23 tons of relief material, including gensets, solar lamps, emergency and critical care medicines, and disaster relief consumables. Received at Damascus airport by Deputy Minister of Local Administration and Environment Moutaz Douaji."

    Last week, the Turkey's ambassador said that 'Operation Dost' symbolises the friendship between India and Turkey.

    Speaking at the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad, he said,  "Operation Dost is a symbolic operation. It already proves that we are friends. We have to deepen our relations."

    The deadly earthquake has killed 29,605 people in Turkey and more than 3,500 in Syria.

    India launched Operation Dost in a bid to extend assistance to Turkey and Syria to aid the victims after massive earthquakes killed over 29,000 people and left over 80,000 injured. So far, India has sent medical supplies, medics and search-and-rescue teams to dig through the rubble and find survivors.

    Several other countries, including US, China, Britain, European Union have mobilised rapidly to send aid and rescue workers to Turkey.

    The first major earthquake hit central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale. Turkey saw two more earthquakes on the same day of 7.6 and 6.0 magnitudes.

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2023, 2:31 PM IST
