Full-blown drama on stage as woman storms ex-boyfriend's wedding, thrashes him in front of bride (WATCH)

A wedding in India turned chaotic when the groom's ex-girlfriend kicked him during the garland exchange. The incident, which went viral, sparked debates on loyalty and relationships. While some found it humorous, others criticized the groom for lacking security, questioning his honesty and future.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 31, 2024, 10:41 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 31, 2024, 11:18 AM IST

A wedding in India turned chaotic when the groom's ex-girlfriend made a dramatic appearance during the ceremony. A video of the incident quickly went viral, capturing the shocking moment when the ex-girlfriend kicked the groom during the traditional "garland exchange" at the wedding.

The video begins with the groom about to place a garland around the bride's neck, as per the customary wedding ritual. Suddenly, a young woman appears from behind and kicks the groom, causing him to stumble and fall. She doesn’t stop there—she proceeds to kick him again and even physically attacks him after pulling him up.

The bride, visibly stunned, stops in her tracks, not knowing how to react to the unexpected scene unfolding in front of her. At this point, another woman intervenes and attempts to stop the altercation. The situation escalates as the bride and the ex-girlfriend engage in a heated argument, much to the shock of the wedding guests.

The video shared widely on social media platforms, drew countless reactions from amused netizens, with many comparing the dramatic incident to scenes from Bollywood movies. 

The video also sparked discussions about relationships and loyalty. Many expressed concern over the groom’s honesty, with some questioning how someone who has unresolved issues with an ex can build a stable future with a new partner. Others expressed support for the ex-girlfriend’s actions, with one user stating, “That’s how it should be with cheaters.”

Maharashtra: 3 girls stage kidnapping for money & travel to South Korea to meet BTS pop band members

While some people found the incident funny, others criticized the groom for not having better security at his wedding. One user even commented, “If he knew his ex was like that, he should have arranged tighter security. How didn’t he expect her to show up and do this?”

In the case of the viral wedding video, it remains unclear whether the groom will go ahead with his marriage or reconcile with his ex. 

