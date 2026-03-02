Amid escalating tensions, Iran will allow stranded foreign students, including Indians, to exit via land borders and defer exams. This comes as universities close and airspace is shut, complicating evacuation efforts for students in dire conditions.

In a reprieve to students, including several from India, who remain stranded in Iran as tensions escalate in the West Asia region, Tehran has announced that foreign nationals studying in the country's educational institutes will be allowed to exit through its land borders, Tasnim News reported.

Further, the students will be allowed to appear for their term-end examinations and defend their doctoral thesis later, dates for which will be annonced later, the country's science ministry was cited as saying by Tasnim News This comes amidst universities and public institutions temporarily shut in iran and its airspace closed to international flights Indian authorities have issued repeated advisories urging its students to leave Iran, but the closure of airspace and logistical challenges have complicated evacuation efforts.

Official Announcement Details

In a post on X, Tasnim News wrote, "Possibility of Foreign Students Exiting Through Land Borders Without Requiring Permission. Head of the Student Affairs Organization of the Ministry of Science: All universities are obligated to provide necessary cooperation to foreign students for exiting the country, as well as to announce alternative times for holding end-of-term exams or conducting thesis defences."

Students Recount Dire Conditions

Ayesha, a student from Srinagar, described the dire conditions while speaking to ANI, saying, "We all are cut off from the internet. We are hearing bomb sounds every 15 minutes. It is very disturbing here. When our embassy gave us the advisory to leave Iran, our university didn't cooperate. They said if you leave, you will fail. Universities, hospitals, and everything is closed for 15 days right now. We are very thankful to the embassy; we are in contact with them. They are also helpless right now because the airspace is banned here from every country. We are not able to evacuate."

Another student Musarraf, highlighted the growing tension and the recent missile activity, stating, "We are in Urmia.The environment here is very tense. At around 9 AM, I saw at least 6 missiles. The university is cooperating now. We are in contact with the embassy and they have said that they will give us details on what to do now. Everything is very tensed in Tehran. If possible they should be given priority (while evacuating). The university will allot buses and will help us reach the borders of Armenia or Azerbaijan and the embassy will let us know about the next step."

Evacuation Efforts and Ongoing Challenges

The Indian embassy remains in constant contact with students, providing guidance on evacuation routes to neighbouring countries like Armenia and Azerbaijan. However, with international airspace restrictions and ongoing missile attacks, officials admit that immediate evacuation remains a complex challenge.

Students and families continue to express concern over safety, communication blackouts, and delayed assistance, underscoring the urgency of coordinated international efforts to secure their safe return amid the unfolding crisis. (ANI)