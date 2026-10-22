A fisherman in Thailand saved a drowning puppy by swimming out to it and performing CPR on the shore. The puppy revived after about 40 seconds.

A fisherman in Thailand saved a drowning puppy, giving it CPR to bring it back to life, in a remarkable video. The footage was filmed by a man walking his dog in Roi Et, about 318 miles northeast of Bangkok, and shared by local outlet Thairath via the Associated Press.

The video shows the fisherman asking the dog walker for help and pointing to something floating in the water. From a distance, the fisherman initially assumed it was a fish and even tried to attract it with bait. When it did not respond, the dog walker began recording on his phone.

Using the phone's zoom function to get a closer look, he could make out that the creature was actually a puppy, which appeared close to drowning.

Because the puppy was too far from the bank to reach safely, the dog walker asked the fisherman if he could swim out to it. The fisherman agreed and swam over to the struggling puppy.

The video captured him grabbing the puppy and lifting it above the surface to keep its head out of the water, then swimming back toward the shore on his back with the puppy still in front of him.

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The puppy appeared motionless when it was first brought onto dry land, prompting the fisherman to pick it up again and perform CPR in a bid to revive it.

For about 40 seconds, the puppy showed little sign of movement. Then it began to stir, got back on its feet, and shook the water from its coat.

Seemingly unfazed by the ordeal moments earlier, it wandered over to the dog walker's own dog, and the two canines sniffed each other, meeting properly for the first time after the older dog had inspected the puppy minutes before.

The rescue has drawn widespread attention, with many praising the fisherman's quick thinking and willingness to help.