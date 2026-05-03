Iran has submitted a 14-point response to a US proposal, demanding a permanent end to the war within 30 days, US military withdrawal, and sanctions removal. The US had suggested a two-month ceasefire. President Trump called the Iranian plan likely unacceptable, keeping military options open.

Tehran [Iran], May 3 (ANI): A 14-point response to a proposal from the United States has been submitted by Tehran, state media outlet Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday.

The Iranian proposal, which was reportedly delivered via a Pakistani intermediary, calls for "ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon," according to Tasnim.

While the US reportedly proposed a two-month ceasefire, Tasnim noted that Tehran maintains "that the issues should be resolved within 30 days" and insists that diplomatic efforts must prioritise the "termination of the war" as opposed to simply extending a ceasefire.

The Iranian document follows a nine-point US proposal and covers various topics, including guarantees against military aggression and the withdrawal of US military forces from the region surrounding Iran.

The response further stipulates the release of frozen Iranian assets, the removal of sanctions, and the introduction of a "new mechanism for the Strait of Hormuz."

Iran's state broadcaster, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, who stated that the proposal was "aimed at the permanent end" of the conflict.

"Now the ball is in the United States' court to choose either the path of diplomacy or continuation of a confrontational approach," Gharibabadi said.

Although Iranian officials have refrained from publicly discussing the specific details of the response, US President Donald Trump stated on Saturday that he would soon review the plan.

However, he remarked that he "can't imagine that it would be acceptable."

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the offer, the US President warned that military options continue to remain on the table.

"They want to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with it," Trump told reporters. "They've made strides, but I'm not sure if they ever get there... They're asking for things that I can't agree to."

The US President further noted that he had received briefings regarding potential military action. "Do we want to go and just blast the hell out of them... or do we want to try and make a deal? Those are the options," he said.

He added that while he would prefer "on a human basis" to avoid bombing, he insisted that Iran must be prevented from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Trump indicated that significant disagreements remain, describing the negotiations as complicated and suggesting that Iranian leaders were "not getting along with each other."

Reports suggest that Washington is demanding firm commitments regarding Iran's nuclear programme at the start of the process. Conversely, Tehran is reportedly seeking a sequence that prioritises the easing of military and economic pressure.

This latest proposal emerges during a fragile ceasefire that has been maintained since early April. The truce followed a period of intense conflict that began on February 28, initiated by US and Israeli strikes against Iran's military and nuclear infrastructure. (ANI)

