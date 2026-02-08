A 15-year-old linked to a neo-Nazi group stabbed 6 people at a university dormitory in Ufa, Russia. The victims included four Indian students and two police officers. The attacker demonstrated extremist motives by drawing a swastika in blood.

On February 7, 2026, a 15-year-old attacker allegedly linked to a banned neo-Nazi group carried out a shocking stabbing attack at a university dormitory in Ufa, in Russia’s Bashkortostan Republic. The teenager entered a foreign students’ residence at the State Medical University with a knife and launched a violent assault on residents, injuring at least six people, including four Indian students.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic and gruesome, with “blood all around,” and local footage showed a swastika symbol drawn on a wall using one of the victim’s blood, underscoring the disturbing ideological element of the attack. During the incident, the attacker reportedly shouted nationalist slogans about the Holocaust, suggesting extremist motivations.

Russia’s Interior Ministry confirmed that the teenager resisted arrest, stabbing two police officers as they attempted to intervene. The assailant also inflicted injuries on himself and was admitted to a local children’s hospital in serious condition. The four Indian students were taken to a clinical hospital for treatment; one is in serious condition while three others are reported to be stable.

The Indian Embassy in Moscow described the attack as an “unfortunate incident” and said it is coordinating with Russian authorities to support the injured. Consulate officials from Kazan have traveled to Ufa to assist.

Regional authorities have launched a high-level investigation into the motivations and affiliations behind the attack, focusing on the banned NS/WP neo-Nazi organisation, designated as extremist by Russian courts.

This incident has raised alarm over campus security and the safety of international students in Russia, prompting calls for swift action and deeper scrutiny of extremist networks influencing youth.