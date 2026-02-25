Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has proposed a "hexagon of alliances" to reshape Middle Eastern strategic alignments. The plan envisions a network including India, select Arab and African nations, and Mediterranean countries.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has unveiled an ambitious geopolitical vision—a “hexagon of alliances”—that seeks to reshape strategic alignments across the Middle East and beyond. The proposal comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a key visit to Israel, signalling a potential deepening of ties between the two nations and a broader recalibration of regional partnerships.

At the heart of Netanyahu’s plan is the idea of building a six-sided alliance network that includes India, select Arab nations, African partners, and Mediterranean countries such as Greece and Cyprus, along with other Asian stakeholders. This grouping is envisioned as a strategic counterweight to what Israel describes as “radical axes” in the region, particularly blocs aligned along Shia and Sunni divides.

Netanyahu has emphasized that while these countries may differ in political outlooks and regional priorities, they share common concerns around security, stability, and economic cooperation. The proposed alliance is therefore not just military in nature but also rooted in connectivity and development, echoing broader initiatives like the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

India’s inclusion is particularly significant. Netanyahu has described India as a “global power” and highlighted his strong personal rapport with Prime Minister Modi, underscoring the growing strategic convergence between the two countries. Over the years, India and Israel have built a robust partnership spanning defence, technology, agriculture, and intelligence-sharing, making New Delhi a natural anchor in this proposed framework.

However, India’s potential role in such an alliance is not without complexity. Traditionally, New Delhi has pursued a policy of strategic autonomy, maintaining balanced relations with competing global powers including the United States, Russia, and China, while also nurturing ties with countries like Iran and Saudi Arabia. This multi-aligned approach may limit India’s willingness to formally join any rigid bloc, especially one that could be perceived as taking sides in the Middle East’s intricate geopolitical rivalries.

At the same time, Modi’s visit to Israel is expected to elevate bilateral ties to a “special strategic partnership,” with a focus on defence collaboration, advanced technology, and trade. Agreements under discussion include joint development of cutting-edge defence systems and enhanced cooperation during crises, reflecting the deepening trust between the two nations.

The “hexagon alliance” concept also carries broader implications for global geopolitics. If realised, it could redefine power structures in the Middle East by fostering new partnerships that cut across traditional regional divides. However, analysts caution that such a framework could also intensify polarisation, potentially provoking rival blocs and complicating diplomatic dynamics.

Ultimately, Netanyahu’s proposal highlights Israel’s effort to expand its strategic footprint by building diverse, cross-regional alliances. For India, the opportunity lies in leveraging these partnerships for economic growth, technological advancement, and security cooperation—while carefully preserving its long-standing doctrine of strategic flexibility in an increasingly fragmented world order.