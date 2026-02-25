Donald Trump claimed in his State of the Union Address that he ended the India-Pakistan conflict after the Pahalgam attacks, stating Pakistan's PM told him 35 million would have died without his intervention. India has denied any US involvement.

US President Donald Trump in his state of the Union Address on Tuesday night (local time) once again claimed that he had ended eight wars including the India-Pakistan conflict that arose in the aftermath of the Pahalgam Terror attacks last year. In his address, the US President also made a stunning revelation saying that Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif had told him that almost 35 million people would have died had he not intervened in the conflict. "In my first 10 months, I ended eight wars... Cambodia and Thailand... Pakistan and India would have had a nuclear war. 35 million people said the Prime Minister of Pakistan would have died if it were not for my involvement," he claimed.

India Denies US Involvement

India has denied any involvement of the United States in the agreement to cease hostilities with Pakistan, maintaining that the request to end military operations had come from the Director General of Military operations in Pakistan.

Operation Sindoor and Indian Military Action

India had initiated Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians, the operation was a punitive and targeted campaign to dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan.

In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, Pakistan initiated a series of retaliatory drone and UCAV attacks targeting key Indian airbases and logistics infrastructure. These attempts, however, were effectively neutralised by India's comprehensive and multi-layered air defence architecture.

Joint Military Operations

The operation unfolded across land, air, and sea, a seamless demonstration of synergy between the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) played a crucial role in delivering precision strikes against terror infrastructure across Pakistan. It conducted high-impact air operations on targets such as the Nur Khan Air Base and the Rahimyar Khan Air Base.

Trump on Russia-Ukraine and Iran

Meanwhile, in his State of the Union Address. the US President said his administration was "working hard" to end "the killing and slaughter between Russia and Ukraine, calling it "a war which would have never happened if I were President."

Stance on Iran

Addressing the situation in Iran, Trump kept his options open saying he still preferred a diplomatic solution. "They have already developed missiles that can threaten Europe and our bases overseas, and they are working to build missiles that will soon reach the United States of America...My preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy. But one thing is certain, I will never allow the world's number one sponsor of terror, which they are by far, to have a nuclear weapon. Can't happen," Trump said.