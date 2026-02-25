Amid US-Iran tensions, President Trump said US strikes 'obliterated' Iran's nuclear program. Ahead of talks, he stated his preference for diplomacy but warned Tehran must commit to never developing a nuclear weapon, citing his 'peace through strength' policy.

Amid heightened tensions with Iran and ahead of the next round of talks between Iran and the United States over Tehran's nuclear program, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) said that US strikes "obliterated Iran's nuclear weapons programme" This comes amidst a military build up of the US in West Asia.

Trump Warns Iran During State of the Union Address

Delivering his annual State of the Union Address to Congress, Trump reiterated that he will prefer to resolve the conflict through a diplomatic deal but said Tehran had not committed to not developing nuclear weapons.

Stating that Iran's has already developed missiles that can threaten Europe and US bases overseas Trump claimed Tehran was working to "build missiles that will soon reach the United States of America."

He spoke of the "Operation Midnight Hammer," the US airstrikes last year against Iran's nuclear strikes during a 12-day war between Israel and Iran.

"After Midnight Hammer, they were warned to make no future attempts to rebuild their weapons program--yet they continue, and are at this moment again pursuing their sinister nuclear ambitions," Trump said.

The US President said, Iran wants to make a deal to avoid further US strikes, but has yet to commit to never making a nuclear weapon.

"We haven't heard those secret words: We will never have a nuclear weapon," Trump said adding that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.

"Can't let that happen," Trump said.

"My preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy - but one thing is certain. I will never allow the world's number one sponsor of terror, which they are by far, to have a nuclear weapon," the US President said.

Iran Denies Nuclear Ambitions, Pushes for Deal

Iranian officials have repeatedly denied it sought to develop nuclear weapons, saying its nuclear programme was only for civilian use.

Iran froreign minister Abbas Araghchi, in a post on X hours before Trump's speech, said that "Iran will under no circumstances develop a nuclear weapon".

Araghchi told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday that he was still working on the proposal and political leadership in Tehran has yet to sign off on it. He said the proposal would consist of elements that accommodate both sides' "concerns and interests."

The Iranain top diplomat added that the proposal will be discussed in Geneva and both sides will work on a text to try and reach "a fast deal."

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in a post on X on Sunday after the second round of talks between Iran and Us that the negotiations had "yielded encouraging signals" but warned that Iran was prepared for "any potential scenario."

Geneva Talks Set Amid US Warnings

Meanwhile, Trump's Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff had on Saturday speaking to Fox News said that Iran could be about "a week away" from producing industrial-grade bomb-making material.

Witkoff told Fox News that Iran has enriched uranium up to 60 per cent, which he argued exceeds levels Oman's foreign minister Badr Albusaidi has said that the next round of Iran-US talks will be held in Geneva, Switzerland on February 26 "with a positive push to go the extra mile towards finalizing the deal," according to Oman News Agency.

US and Iran resumed diplomacy earlier this month in Muscat with a second round held in Geneva.

Trump Outlines 'Peace Through Strength' Doctrine

Meanwhile, Trump in his SOTU adress to Congress on Tuesday (local time) said his tough view on Iran is part of his "peace through strength" strategy.

He formally introduced what he called a renewed "Peace Through Strength" doctrine during his State of the Union address.

Framing it as the guiding principle of his foreign policy, Trump said the United States would deter adversaries by maintaining unmatched military power while pushing for negotiated outcomes from a position of leverage.