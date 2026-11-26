As investment in digital infrastructure accelerates, growing numbers of residents are questioning how rapidly changing neighborhoods may affect daily life, safety concerns and local planning decisions.

Japan's rapidly expanding data centre sector is facing increasing scrutiny from residents as large facilities are being built closer to homes, prompting authorities and industry bodies to reassess how future developments are planned and regulated.

The issue has emerged as Japan becomes an increasingly attractive destination for data centre investment, benefiting from political stability and comparatively relaxed regulatory conditions. While the industry is expected to play a key role in supporting economic growth, opposition from local communities is intensifying, particularly in and around the Tokyo metropolitan area where most facilities are concentrated.

Roughly 60% of the country's data centres are located in the greater Tokyo region, home to about 37 million people. As new projects move into residential districts, complaints concerning noise, safety, environmental impacts and quality of life have become more common.

The government is expected to finalize an action plan before the end of the year aimed in part at reducing conflicts between developers and local communities. At the same time, the Japan Data Center Council, Tokyo authorities and several other local governments have introduced best-practice guidelines as concern over facility placement continues to grow.

For residents such as 76-year-old Susumu Goto in Kashiwa, northeast of Tokyo, the changes have been dramatic. Until recently, his home overlooked an open field where neighborhood children played sports. Today, two massive data centres owned by Hong Kong-based asset manager PAG dominate the landscape.

Each structure rises 31 metres high, comparable in height to a 10-storey apartment building. Goto says the facilities have transformed both the appearance and atmosphere of the area, replacing open views with towering industrial-scale buildings.

He also points to regular testing of backup generators, which he says produces black smoke, loud noise and strong fuel odors. According to Goto, the tests occur whenever new tenants occupy the facilities, with generator operations totaling around 110 hours over the last two months. Two additional data centres are also planned nearby.

Residents Raise Safety and Zoning Concerns

Concerns are not limited to Kashiwa. In Tokyo's Koto ward, residents are questioning plans for a data centre being developed by Singapore-based Empyrion Digital.

Local resident Ayano Sasaki, a nurse, lives in an apartment building just 3.7 metres from the construction site. The project is expected to include 1.2 million litres of heavy oil stored underground. The area is also classified as vulnerable to flooding and among the capital's highest-risk earthquake zones.

Residents have submitted petitions to Tokyo authorities seeking legally binding regulations covering matters such as noise, heat emissions, fuel storage safety and the location of data centres. Those requests are currently awaiting consideration by the metropolitan assembly.

Responding to concerns, consulting firm USI Engineering, speaking on behalf of the project, said the location was selected after assessments of regulatory compliance, infrastructure requirements and environmental impacts.

Despite growing controversy, industry forecasts remain strong. Property consultancy JLL expects Japan's data centre market to expand from $23.4 billion in 2024 to $33.4 billion by 2030, representing average annual growth of 6.7%.

In Inzai, a city between Tokyo and Narita Airport, opposition has moved beyond petitions and into the courts. Residents led by Junichi Takeda are challenging a project being built by Britain's Colt Data Centre Services.

The planned 32-megawatt facility will stand only 11 metres from Takeda's apartment building and directly in front of his balcony. Takeda and other plaintiffs are suing both the city and Japan ERI, the building inspection and certification organization that approved the project.

Their case argues that the facility was incorrectly classified as an office building. According to the lawsuit, classification as a factory or warehouse would have prevented construction at the location.

Neither Inzai city nor Japan ERI has commented publicly because legal proceedings remain ongoing.

Campaigners believe the outcome could become an important test of how Japan's courts interpret existing zoning rules for data centres. For residents opposing developments near homes, the dispute has become part of a broader debate over balancing investment, technological growth and community interests. Many warn that as the sector continues expanding nationwide, similar conflicts could emerge in other neighborhoods across the country.