EU Ambassador Jean-Eric Paquet praised India's diplomatic efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war, urging continued action to secure a ceasefire while warning of the devastating economic and energy security impacts caused by the ongoing global conflict.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): European Union Ambassador to India Jean-Eric Paquet on Friday welcomed any diplomatic efforts by New Delhi to persuade Moscow to accept a ceasefire in Ukraine, calling Russia’s ongoing aggression a blatant violation of the UN Charter while warning that global conflicts are severely disrupting energy security and supply chains. Speaking with ANI on the geopolitical fallout of the protracted Russia-Ukraine war and ongoing hostilities in the Middle East, Paquet underscored that upholding international rules and the multilateral system remains critical to preventing armed conflict. "War should always be avoided. This is where rules are so important, and this is also where the UN multilateral system and the UN Charter are so important. It has been blatantly violated by Russia, which is all the more striking and unacceptable as Russia is a member of the Security Council. But that's what happened in 2022," Paquet said.

Highlighting the broader economic toll of regional wars on global commerce and energy markets, the envoy noted that Brussels and New Delhi are working closely together to safeguard energy stability. "Wars also of course have a strong economic impact. It's extremely disruptive. The war in West Asia, I think, illustrates it for the world economy, including of course on energy. Energy security is a key element of the political work in India, in Europe, also together, and we are working closely on that. And all efforts to restore peace are to be made," he said.

Turning specifically to the conflict in Ukraine—which approaches its fifth year in February—Paquet stressed that Kyiv is eager for a truce, while accusing Moscow of escalating daily strikes against civilians rather than engaging in genuine peace talks. "In the context now of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, no one wants more a ceasefire than Ukraine. The challenge is that it's absolutely obvious that Russia is not interested in a ceasefire. Quite the contrary, it intensifies its attacks on Ukraine with civilian casualties on a daily basis. Unacceptable war crimes are committed on a daily basis. So whatever can be done to encourage Russia to change tack and accept a ceasefire, and then of course work on a peace process for a just and lasting peace is needed," Paquet stated.

Acknowledging ongoing international diplomatic initiatives, including those led by Washington, the EU ambassador praised the stance taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in pushing for an end to the hostilities. "A lot is ongoing, obviously, including led by the United States. We are also appreciating the view of the Prime Minister and Dr. Jaishankar, the Minister of External Affairs, that from this endless war we need to move to the end of war. And I can only welcome any effort which India can make to bring Russia to accept a ceasefire," he said.

Earlier on Monday, EAM Jaishankar and Lavrov held a telephone conversation covering items on the bilateral agenda. "Appreciate the telephonic discussion this evening with FM Lavrov of Russia on recent developments," EAM Jaishankar wrote on X following the phone call. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the heads of the foreign affairs agencies discussed several issues on the bilateral agenda and exchanged views on current international issues. The two ministers had also connected over the phone earlier this month, on November 9, with deliberations centring on the Ukraine conflict and ongoing diplomatic initiatives.

Highlighting their talks, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the counterparts exchanged views on bilateral matters, alongside multilateral and regional issues and ongoing conflicts, during their recent telephone conversation. Speaking at the weekly media briefing in New Delhi, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that New Delhi had several engagements with the Russian side over the past few weeks. "Our Foreign Minister had a conversation with the Foreign Minister of Russia. We have had engagements with the Russian side -- several such engagements in the last few weeks or so. And these are occasions when leaders from both sides, the External Affairs Minister from our side and the Foreign Minister of Russia from their side, exchange views on bilateral issues as well as several issues that today form part of the global landscape: multilateral issues, regional issues, conflicts that are going on. So these were some of the issues that were discussed during the phone call," Jaiswal said.

Meanwhile, European Council President Antonio Costa has said that 24 of the bloc's 27 member states supported the proposed financial assistance for Ukraine, which is aimed at helping Kyiv meet its economic and military requirements amid Russia's ongoing war, DW reported. The proposed package is divided into two components, with 20 billion euros earmarked for general budget support and another 25 billion euros allocated for military assistance, including arms and ammunition. (ANI)