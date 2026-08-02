Returning to Kolkata after two decades, Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen supported the Uniform Civil Code, stating it's necessary for a civilized country and highlighting the suffering of women in Bangladesh due to religious laws.

Nasreen Backs UCC, Cites Women's Suffering Speaking at a press conference in Kolkata, Nasreen said, "I have been fighting for the UCC for the past 40 years. This is much needed in any civilised country." She said religious laws continue to affect women's rights in Bangladesh and alleged that Hindu women do not have adequate rights, including the right to divorce. "In Bangladesh, Hindu girls have no rights; they do not even have the right to divorce. Due to religious laws, women are suffering. Hindus are being tortured in Bangladesh. During the Yunus regime, Hindus were tortured even more," she said. Criticism of Radicalism in Bangladesh Nasreen also alleged that hatred against Hindus is being taught in some madrasas and mosques in Bangladesh and criticised Jamaat-e-Islami, saying the party is against women's equality and seeks Sharia rule. She said, "In many madrasas and mosques, hatred is being taught against Hindus.""Now we have Jamaat-e-Islami as an opposition party. It is against women's equality, and they want Sharia rule. If that happens, no minority will survive. Bangladesh is going towards darkness. No one is trying to civilise Bangladesh. The government is only trying to stay in power," she said. Comments on Bangladeshi Politics On the ban imposed on the Awami League in Bangladesh, Nasreen said no political party should be banned and called for the ban on the party to be removed. "No political party should be banned. The way Sheikh Hasina was forced to leave the country is questionable. It was not right to ban the Awami League. It was a move against democracy. I want the ban to be removed as soon as possible," she said.She further alleged that several Awami League workers had been tortured and killed and said she was uncertain whether former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would be able to return to the country. "Many Awami League workers were tortured and murdered. Sheikh Hasina wants to go back, but I don't know whether that would be possible or not. But no one wants me to go back," Nasreen said. Return to Kolkata After Two Decades Nasreen returned to Kolkata nearly two decades after she was forced to leave the city in 2007 amid intense protests over her writings and memoir Dwikhondito (Split into Two), which was published in 2003. Her return marks her first public visit to the city since then. The writer and activist, who has been living in exile since 1994, had previously said she had been invited to the city by an organisation called Secular Mission, headed by Osman Gani Mallik. West Bengal Forms Committee on UCC Earlier in July, the West Bengal government had constituted a nine-member expert committee headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai to examine and finalise the draft Uniform Civil Code (UCC), with the state government planning to introduce the legislation during the upcoming August Assembly session. The proposed legislation will exempt indigenous communities, according to the state government.The committee comprises legal experts, former judges, bureaucrats and representatives from the social sector, who will examine various aspects of the draft law before submitting their recommendations. The panel includes three former judges from the Supreme Court or High Court, one constitutional expert, one former bureaucrat and two members from the social sector. The committee is headed by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai and includes former Bombay High Court Justice RC Chavan, former High Court Justice SG Mehere, former Chief Secretary of Maharashtra DK Jain, former Advocate General of Maharashtra Birendra Saraf, social activist Padmashri Ramesh Patange, and educationist Suvarna Rawal as core members.Speaking in Baruipur, West Bengal, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said, "A committee headed by retired Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Desai has been formed. It will begin its work and submit its findings soon. The UCC (Uniform Civil Code) has been implemented in the state. It is one nation, so there will be one law. There cannot be two sets of laws. It is crystal clear." (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Bangladeshi writer and activist Taslima Nasreen, who returned to Kolkata after nearly two decades, on Sunday backed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), saying she has been advocating for it for the past 40 years and calling it necessary in any "civilised country".Speaking at a press conference in Kolkata, Nasreen said, "I have been fighting for the UCC for the past 40 years. This is much needed in any civilised country." She said religious laws continue to affect women's rights in Bangladesh and alleged that Hindu women do not have adequate rights, including the right to divorce. "In Bangladesh, Hindu girls have no rights; they do not even have the right to divorce. Due to religious laws, women are suffering. Hindus are being tortured in Bangladesh. During the Yunus regime, Hindus were tortured even more," she said.Nasreen also alleged that hatred against Hindus is being taught in some madrasas and mosques in Bangladesh and criticised Jamaat-e-Islami, saying the party is against women's equality and seeks Sharia rule. She said, "In many madrasas and mosques, hatred is being taught against Hindus.""Now we have Jamaat-e-Islami as an opposition party. It is against women's equality, and they want Sharia rule. If that happens, no minority will survive. Bangladesh is going towards darkness. No one is trying to civilise Bangladesh. The government is only trying to stay in power," she said.On the ban imposed on the Awami League in Bangladesh, Nasreen said no political party should be banned and called for the ban on the party to be removed. "No political party should be banned. The way Sheikh Hasina was forced to leave the country is questionable. It was not right to ban the Awami League. It was a move against democracy. I want the ban to be removed as soon as possible," she said.She further alleged that several Awami League workers had been tortured and killed and said she was uncertain whether former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would be able to return to the country. "Many Awami League workers were tortured and murdered. Sheikh Hasina wants to go back, but I don't know whether that would be possible or not. But no one wants me to go back," Nasreen said.Nasreen returned to Kolkata nearly two decades after she was forced to leave the city in 2007 amid intense protests over her writings and memoir Dwikhondito (Split into Two), which was published in 2003. Her return marks her first public visit to the city since then. The writer and activist, who has been living in exile since 1994, had previously said she had been invited to the city by an organisation called Secular Mission, headed by Osman Gani Mallik.Earlier in July, the West Bengal government had constituted a nine-member expert committee headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai to examine and finalise the draft Uniform Civil Code (UCC), with the state government planning to introduce the legislation during the upcoming August Assembly session. The proposed legislation will exempt indigenous communities, according to the state government.The committee comprises legal experts, former judges, bureaucrats and representatives from the social sector, who will examine various aspects of the draft law before submitting their recommendations. The panel includes three former judges from the Supreme Court or High Court, one constitutional expert, one former bureaucrat and two members from the social sector. The committee is headed by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai and includes former Bombay High Court Justice RC Chavan, former High Court Justice SG Mehere, former Chief Secretary of Maharashtra DK Jain, former Advocate General of Maharashtra Birendra Saraf, social activist Padmashri Ramesh Patange, and educationist Suvarna Rawal as core members.Speaking in Baruipur, West Bengal, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said, "A committee headed by retired Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Desai has been formed. It will begin its work and submit its findings soon. The UCC (Uniform Civil Code) has been implemented in the state. It is one nation, so there will be one law. There cannot be two sets of laws. It is crystal clear." (ANI)