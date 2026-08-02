Returning to Kolkata after nearly two decades, Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen praised the BJP-led Indian government for supporting freedom of speech, contrasting it with past Left and TMC governments, and thanked CM Suvendu Adhikari for her safety.

Bangladeshi author and activist Taslima Nasreen, who returned to Kolkata after nearly two decades, on Sunday said that she believes the BJP-led government in India supports freedom of speech, while contrasting her experience under successive governments in West Bengal, i.e. of Left Front government, the TMC government, and now the BJP government. Speaking at a press conference, she said, "One government forced me to leave, another one did not allow me, and another one welcomed me. I am happy. I believe that this current government of India believes in freedom of speech."

'Security of a Writer is Security of Freedom of Expression'

She thanked West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari for ensuring her safety and security during her visit. "No politics was involved in my event. I must thank CM Suvendu Adhikari because he ensured my safety and security. I am yet to decide whether I will stay in Kolkata," she said.

Nasreen returned to Kolkata nearly two decades after she was forced to leave the city in 2007 amid intense protests over her writings and memoir Dwikhondito (Split into Two), which was published in 2003. Her return marks her first public visit to the city since then.

On India-Bangladesh relations, Naseen said she hoped ties between the two countries would remain good and recalled India's role in Bangladesh's Liberation War in 1971. "I hope that the relationship between the two countries will be good. We always acknowledge what India did for us in 1971. But some Pakistani jihadis are against India," she said.

Earlier on Saturday, speaking at a felicitation event organised by the Secular Mission, the Human Rights and Bangladesh Freedom Fighters Foundation (HRBFF), and Poschimbonger Jonno, Nasreen emphasised that safeguarding a writer is synonymous with protecting freedom of speech and expression. She expressed heartfelt thanks to the West Bengal government and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari for providing robust security and personally welcoming her back, noting, "For this one line, I have waited for many years."

"Today, I came back to Kolkata. For this one line, I have waited for many years. Thanks to the Chief Minister. Despite his busy schedule, he came and wished me on my return. Security of a writer is not just the security of a writer; it is the security of his/her freedom of speech and freedom of expression. For providing me security, I thank the government," she said.

'Here to Speak for Women's Freedom'

Nasreen clarified that her return is entirely non-political, stating she is back purely to advocate for women's freedom rather than to support any political party. "I have not come back here for any political party or to deliver my speech for any political party. I am here to speak for women's freedom," she said.

Recalling her long association with West Bengal, Nasreen said she had been writing for publications in the state since 1978 and had regularly visited Kolkata from the 1980s. "I was forced to leave Bangladesh, but I found a home here. My relationship with West Bengal is not new. In 1978, I wrote in a magazine. From 1980, I started coming to Kolkata, and in the 1990s, my book was launched here," she said.

The writer also recalled how she had to leave Kolkata in 2007 and said, "In 2007, the government ordered me to leave Kolkata. What was my crime? I did not murder anyone. Even Bangladesh banned me from entering the country. If you do not agree, raise your voice against it, but trying to ban someone's freedom is not right," she said.

During the joint event organised by the Secular Mission, the Human Rights and Bangladesh Freedom Fighters Foundation (HRBFF), and Poschimbonger Jonno, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari formally welcomed Nasreen. The writer and activist, who has been living in exile since 1994, had previously said she had been invited to the city by an organisation called Secular Mission, headed by Osman Gani Mallik. (ANI)