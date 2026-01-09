Tarique Rahman has formally assumed office as the Chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), succeeding his late mother, Begum Khaleda Zia. This follows his recent return from a 17-year exile, positioning him as a potential PM candidate.

Tarique Rahman on Friday formally assumed office as the Chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), days after the demise of former Bangladesh Prime Minister and the party Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia. In a post on X, the party stated, "Mr Tarique Rahman has assumed office as the Chairman of the BNP. Following the passing of BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister, national leader Begum Khaleda Zia, the position of party Chairman became vacant."

The move comes days after the former PM and mother of Rahman died on December 30, paving the way for the former acting Chairman to take the position. Begum Khaleda Zia died in the early morning while she was undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka at the age of 80.

A Shift in Bangladesh's Political Landscape

Speculation has become reality for the people of Bangladesh, who witnessed a major shift in the country's political landscape following the July 2024 Uprising, which led to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League, which had been in power since 2009.

Unanimous Appointment Confirmed

Tarique Rahman's assumption of the BNP chairmanship can be widely seen as positioning him as the party's prime ministerial candidate for the upcoming national elections in February. According to the post, his appointment followed the party's National Standing Committee meeting, at which Rahman was "unanimously appointed" to the vacant position. This process formally confirmed his assumption of the role in accordance with party rules, the party added.

"In line with the BNP constitution, a meeting of the National Standing Committee was held. At the meeting, Mr. Tarique Rahman was unanimously appointed to the vacant post and formally given responsibility as the Chairman of the BNP. Through this process, he has officially assumed the role in accordance with the party constitution," BNP stated.

Return From 17-Year Exile

In December, Tarique Rahman returned to the country after living in exile for the past 17 years. Rahman left the country after being arrested in 2007-08 and later settled in London following his release. After the removal of Sheikh Hasina's government last year, he was acquitted in several cases filed during the Awami League period, clearing the way for his return.

Tarique's arrival in Bangladesh was seen as a major shift in the country's politics, which is currently under an interim government led by Chief Adviser and Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus. The welcome and grand reception the BNP leader received upon his arrival, accompanied by a large wave of supporters and other senior party members, can be seen as a major political event ahead of the upcoming elections. (ANI)