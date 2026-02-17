A Tanzanian military delegation is in India, focusing on cyber domain cooperation and strengthening defence ties. This visit is part of the five-year Roadmap for Defence Cooperation signed in October 2023 during the Tanzanian President's state visit.

A high-level delegation of the Tanzania Peoples' Defence Forces (TPDF) is on a three-day visit to India from February 17 to 19. The delegation today interacted with the Indian Defence Forces and also visited Indian Defence cyber security facilities. Key deliberations during the meeting focused on cooperation in the cyber domain and the further strengthening of ongoing defence engagements.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The interaction highlights a shared commitment to enhancing the exchange of technical expertise between the Defence Forces of India and Tanzania. The visit underscores the growing synergy between the Defence Forces of the two countries, as per the five-year Roadmap for Defence Cooperation signed in October 2023 during the State visit of the Tanzanian President to India.

Joint Defence Cooperation Committee Meeting

Earlier this month, the fourth edition of the Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) meeting between India and Tanzania was held in Zanzibar from February 2. During the JDCC meeting, both countries reviewed ongoing defence cooperation and discussed a broad range of areas for further collaboration, including military training, service-to-service cooperation, maritime security, and defence industry collaboration, the Ministry of Defence said in a press statement on Tuesday.

As per the statement, the two sides also explored new avenues such as counter-terrorism, peacekeeping training, and capacity building in niche areas, including Electronic Warfare (EW), Cyber, and Artificial Intelligence (AI), with a view to further strengthening bilateral defence ties.

Military medicine was identified as a potential new area for cooperation. In addition, both sides agreed to initiate cooperation between their Air Forces, complementing the existing cooperation between the two Navies and Armies.

Delegation Leadership

The statement noted that the Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary (Defence Cooperation) Amitabh Prasad and comprised senior officials from the Department of Defence and the Indian Defence Forces. The Tanzanian delegation was led by Ibrahim Mhona, Chief of Operations and Training, TPDF. The High Commissioner of India to Tanzania, Bishwadip Dey, also attended the meeting.

Strengthening Strategic Partnership

India and Tanzania share a close, warm, and strategic partnership. Defence cooperation between the two countries is guided by a five-year roadmap. (ANI)