Taiwan detected 32 Chinese military aircraft and 10 naval vessels around its territory on Thursday, with 25 crossing the median line. This is an increase from the 18 aircraft and 8 vessels reported on Wednesday by its Ministry of Defence.

Taiwan on Thursday reported 32 sorties of PLA aircraft, 10 PLAN vessels and 5 official ships operating around its territory. Sharing the details in a post on X, Taiwan's Ministry of Defence (MoND) said that these were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. It further noted that 25 out of 32 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern part ADIZ. The Ministry of Defence said that it monitored the situation and responded. https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2062339076402131113?s=20

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On Wednesday, MoND reported 18 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 6 official ships operating around its territory. In a post on X, the MND said that 14 of the 18 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern part ADIZ. "Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 14 out of 18 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded", the post said.

Taiwan's Naval Advancements

Meanwhile, Focus Taiwan reported how earlier in June, Taiwan's first domestically built submarine, departed from the Port of Kaohsiung for its latest round of sea trials that included dive tests. Citing the Military News Agency, Focus Taiwan said that the trial marked the submarine's 15th sea trial overall and ninth submerged-navigation test.

The development amid the backdrop of China continuing to increase the intensity of its military activity around Taiwan.

The Cross-Strait Dispute

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements. Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

Historical Origins of the Claim

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga. (ANI)