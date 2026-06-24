India's UN Rep Parvathaneni Harish slammed Pakistan for politicising a UNSC meeting over J&K, calling it an internal matter. The MEA also hit back at Pakistan's military threats, highlighting human rights abuses and oppression in PoK.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, criticised Pakistan for "politicising" a UN Security Council (UNSC) Arria-formula meeting, asserting that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir "has always been, is and will remain" a matter strictly internal to India.

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Speaking at the Arria-formula meeting on "Bridging the Implementation Gap: Security Council Resolutions and Maintenance of International Peace and Security" on Tuesday (local time), Parvathaneni objected to remarks made by Pakistan's representative and also the co-chair during the discussion. He said, "I also refer to the unwarranted remarks made by the representative of Pakistan. It is incredible that a co-Chair expected to be balanced and unbiased in conduct, has chosen to politicize this forum. I would only like to stress for brevity of time that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is a matter strictly internal to India. It is always been, is, and will remain so."

The Arria-formula meeting is an informal and flexible gathering associated with the UNSC that allows member states and other stakeholders to discuss issues related to international peace and security.

Following the meeting, Parvathaneni shared details of India's intervention in a post on X. He said, "Delivered India's statement at the Arria formula meeting on 'Bridging the implementation gap: UNSC resolutions and Maintenance of International Peace and Security.' " https://x.com/AmbHarishP/status/2069558605419000226

In the same post, he reiterated his criticism of Pakistan, saying, "Incredible that despite being co-chair, Pakistan politicized the Arria formula meeting and made unwarranted remarks on the Indian territory of Jammu and Kashmir-which has always been, is and will remain a matter strictly internal to India."

MEA Counters Pakistan Defence Minister's Threats

Earlier on Tuesday, MEA launched a scathing counter-attack against Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif following his recent provocative military threats, characterising the remarks as a frantic bid by Islamabad to obscure its dismal domestic record and egregious human rights violations.

New Delhi concurrently cast a sharp spotlight on Islamabad's ruthless suppression of widespread anti-establishment demonstrations sweeping through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Responding to the hostile posturing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal dismissed the provocative rhetoric during a press briefing. "Regarding the comments made by the Pakistani Defence Minister, we have seen reports on the matter. Such remarks are desperate attempts by Pakistan to cover up its own failings and divert attention away from its human rights abuses. We categorically reject these fabricated claims with the contempt they deserve," Jaiswal stated.

India Highlights Oppression in PoK

Dismantling Islamabad's narrative further, the spokesperson pointed out that the volatile situation in the occupied territory stems directly from decades of systemic state-sponsored subjugation by Pakistan. "The ongoing developments in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir are a direct consequence of Pakistan's decades-long policy of systematic economic exploitation, denial of fundamental rights, and administrative oppression in areas under its illegal and forcible occupation. The Pakistani state has responded with extreme police brutality, including the blocking of essential supplies and medicines, internet blackouts, and the use of lethal force against unarmed civilians," Jaiswal added.

The diplomatic retaliation from New Delhi followed three days after Asif issued a belligerent warning that Islamabad would not hesitate to initiate a military conflict if it perceived India's management of the Indus River system as a threat to its domestic water security. (ANI)