The feud between Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson intensifies as Carlson quits the Republican Party, calling it "immoral" and "not loyal to the US." He expressed remorse for his past support of Trump and says he will not vote Republican again.

Carlson Announces Split from GOP

The feud between US President Donald Trump and prominent conservative commentator Tucker Carlson reignited after the TV host announced a break from the Republican Party, stating that he is "out."

Speaking on the recent episode of 'Can't be censored' podcast, Carlson said that he would no longer support the GOP arguing that the party is "not loyal to the US." Carlson clarified that his split from the Republican Party does not mean he is extending support to the Democrats, The Hill reported. He said that while there is "no chance" of him supporting the GOP, he said that he still does not support the Democrats. "The poll numbers now tell a pretty clear story about it. I would not support the Republican Party, there's no chance. Not because I support the Democratic Party. I don't know what I'm going to do," he said, adding, "How can I or any American support a political party that's not loyal to the United States."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Carlson further said that he's been a fierce defender of the GOP for 35 years, but can no longer do so, stating that its "immoral."

"It's not possible to vote for people like that, and I'm not going to," he said. "I voted Republican my entire life, I worked at Fox News. I've been a consistent defender for 35 years of the Republican Party, but there's no defending this because it's immoral," he said, as per The Hill.

Carlson, a former supporter of President Donald Trump, broke with the President after the US carried out a military operation against Iran and its proxies earlier this year. He levelled accusations against the Trump administration of initiating the conflict under Israel's influence and repeatedly blasted the president over the war with Iran, The Hill reported.

Carlson firmly maintained that he would neither back nor vote for Republican candidates in future elections. "So no, I'm out," he said. "And if I'm out, then I think a lot of other people are out, too," he added.

'Tormented' by Past Trump Support

The feud reignited after the once-robust alliance between Trump and Carlson fractured in April, giving way to a public and increasingly personal feud. Carlson had expressed profound remorse regarding his previous advocacy for the US President, confessing to feeling "tormented" by his role in the political ascent of the current administration.

In a candid and introspective dialogue on his podcast, Carlson sat down with his brother Buckley Carlson and offered a public apology for his influence on the American electorate, noting that while his efforts were not meant to deceive, they now weigh heavily on his mind. "I do think it's like a moment to wrestle with our own consciences. You know, we'll be tormented by it for a long time. I will be, and I want to say I'm sorry for misleading people. It was not intentional. That's all I'll say," he stated.

Reflecting on his past involvement, which included personal speechwriting and campaigning for the US President alongside his brother, Carlson had suggested that he and millions of supporters must take accountability for the present political landscape. He had also raised questions about the US President's temperament, admitting that certain "signs of low character" were evident but ultimately ignored by those who championed his candidacy "The question does present itself immediately, like, what is this? Was this always the plan? You don't want to be a conspiracy nut, but, like, clearly, there are signs of low character. We knew that. But it didn't... there are tons of people of low character who outperform their character," Carlson continued.

Trump Fires Back at 'Flailing Fool' Carlson

The US President had responded to this shift with a series of blunt public attacks. Prior to this, Trump had lashed out at the broadcaster, writing on Truth Social, "Flailing fools like Tucker Carlson, who couldn't even finish college, he was a broken man when he got fired from Fox, and he's never been the same. Perhaps he should see a good psychiatrist!"

The verbal offensive from the White House intensified days later, with the US President further disparaging Carlson's intellect in a post stating, "Tucker is a low IQ person. Always easy to beat, and highly overrated."

While Carlson has frequently avoided naming the US President directly when critiquing the administration, he has voiced strong disapproval regarding current geopolitical strategies. He had previously often directed blame towards figures such as Benjamin Netanyahu concerning the conflict involving Iran and reportedly privately urged the US President against escalating regional tensions. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)