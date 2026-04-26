Taiwan's Defence Ministry reported detecting 28 Chinese military aircraft and 8 naval vessels on Sunday, with 18 entering its ADIZ. This marks an increase from the 8 aircraft and 7 vessels detected a day earlier.

Recent Chinese Military Activity

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected the presence of 28 sorties of Chinese military aircraft and eight naval vessels around its territorial waters as of 6 AM (local time) on Sunday. Of the 28, 18 sorties entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern part ADIZ. In a post on X, the MND said, "28 sorties of PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 18 out of 28 sorties entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded." https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2048205420452532495?s=20

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Earlier on Saturday, Taiwan detected the presence of eight sorties of Chinese aircraft and seven vessels around itself. In a post on X, the MND said, "8 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded." https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2047843033102877019?s=20

Historical Context of China-Taiwan Tensions

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements. Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga. However, Taiwan remained a peripheral region under limited Qing control. The key shift came in 1895, when the Qing ceded Taiwan to Japan after the First Sino-Japanese War, marking Taiwan as a Japanese colony for 50 years.

After Japan's defeat in World War II, Taiwan was returned under Chinese control, but the sovereignty transfer was not formalised. In 1949, the Chinese Civil War resulted in the establishment of the People's Republic of China (PRC) on the mainland, while the Republic of China (ROC) retreated to Taiwan, asserting its claim to govern all of China. This led to dual sovereignty claims: the PRC over the mainland and the ROC over Taiwan. Taiwan has operated as a de facto independent state but has avoided declaring formal independence to prevent military conflict with the PRC.