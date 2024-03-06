Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Taiwan apologises to India after minister's controversial remarks on hiring workers from northeast India

    Taiwan's Labour Minister Hsu Ming-chun sparked controversy with remarks suggesting the recruitment of Indian migrant workers based on perceived similarities in skin colour, diet, and religious beliefs. The comments drew criticism from lawmakers and prompted apologies from Taiwan's foreign and labour ministries

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 6, 2024, 11:46 AM IST

    Taiwan has taken damage control measures following controversial remarks made by the country's Labour Minister, Hsu Ming-chun, regarding the skin colour, religion, and diet of Indians, amid moved to recruit migrant workers from India. In an interview with Yahoo TV last week, Minister Hsu had suggested that Taiwan might consider recruiting workers from India's northeast region due to perceived similarities in skin colour, diets, and religious practices.

    Hsu stated, "Furthermore, most people in that region are Christians. Moreover, they are really good at sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, and construction," while responding to inquiries about a recent agreement between India and Taiwan aimed at facilitating the migration of Indian workers to the island.

    India, with its diverse cultural and religious landscape, is home to a vast population with varied ethnic backgrounds. Individuals hailing from India's northeastern region, situated along the borders of China, Bangladesh, and Myanmar, may exhibit physical features resembling those of East Asians.

    Hsu's remarks sparked criticism from lawmakers across Taiwan's political spectrum. Responding to the backlash, Taiwan's foreign ministry issued a statement on Monday extending "sincere apologies over this situation" and affirming Taiwan's commitment to welcoming Indian workers irrespective of their ethnic background.

    The ministry emphasized Taiwan's respect for India's cultural diversity and underscored its dedication to fostering bilateral cooperation and mutual understanding between the two nations.

    In a separate apology, Taiwan's labour ministry clarified that Minister Hsu's comments about "similar skin colour" were devoid of discriminatory intent and reiterated Taiwan's respect for India's cultural richness. The ministry pledged to leverage India's diverse cultural heritage to promote future labour collaboration between the two countries.

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2024, 11:46 AM IST
