One of the alleged attackers involved in the deadly Bondi Beach shooting has been identified as Naveed Akram, a 24-year-old resident of Bonnyrigg in western Sydney, according to a senior law enforcement official. As investigations continue into one of the worst acts of violence at the iconic beach, police have urged the public to refrain from speculation and allow investigators to carry out their work.

Police Raid Suspect’s Residence

As part of the ongoing investigation, New South Wales Police conducted a raid at Akram’s residence on Sunday evening, ABC News reported. However, officials cautioned that it remains unclear whether Akram was the attacker killed at the scene or the one currently hospitalised in critical condition. Authorities are also examining whether additional accomplices were involved.

Police Urge Restraint Amid Speculation

Addressing growing speculation on social media, NSW Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon stressed the importance of patience and restraint. “This is not a time for retribution. This is a time to allow the police to do their duty,” he said at a press conference.

Lanyon added that one of the suspects was previously unknown to law enforcement. “He has very little history with police and is not someone we would have been actively monitoring,” the commissioner noted.

Attack Targeted Hanukkah Gathering

The attack unfolded around 6:30 pm local time at Bondi Beach, where members of Sydney’s Jewish community had gathered to mark the first night of Hanukkah, an eight-day religious festival. Gunfire erupted suddenly, sending crowds into panic and prompting a massive emergency response.

Authorities confirmed that at least 12 people were killed and 29 others were injured in the attack. Among the injured were a child and two police officers, both of whom remain in serious to critical condition and are undergoing surgery.

Suspects And Ongoing Investigation

Police confirmed that two gunmen were directly involved in the attack. One was shot dead at the scene, while the second remains hospitalised under police guard. Investigators are also exploring the possibility of a third attacker or additional collaborators.

At this stage, officials have not confirmed which of the suspects has been identified as Naveed Akram.

Attack Declared A Terror Incident

New South Wales Police have officially classified the shooting as a terrorist attack. Adding to concerns, investigators discovered a vehicle on Campbell Parade containing multiple improvised explosive devices.

“A rescue bomb disposal unit is currently on site examining the vehicle,” Commissioner Lanyon said, underscoring the seriousness of the threat and the scale of the operation.

Authorities Continue High-Level Security Measures

Security has been heightened across Sydney as police continue their investigation. Officials have reiterated their appeal to the public to rely only on verified information and to cooperate fully with law enforcement during this critical period.